The show's cast will be led by young actor Walker Scobell, while a host of guest stars, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, will also feature. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast: Full list of actors and characters in Disney Plus show

Here are the main cast members and characters in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Walker Scobell as Perseus 'Percy' Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Megan Mullally as Alecto/Mrs Dodds

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr D

Jay Duplass as Hades

Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr Brunner

Lance Reddick as Zeus

Adam Copeland as Ares

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Walker Scobell plays Perseus 'Percy' Jackson

Walker Scobell as Perseus 'Percy' Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Perseus 'Percy' Jackson? Percy is the demigod son of Poseidon and Sally Jackson, who goes on quests with his friends Annabeth and Grover.

Where have I seen Walker Scobell? Scobell has previously starred in The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters.

Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth Chase

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney/David Bukach

Who is Annabeth Chase? Annabeth is the demigod daughter of Greek goddess Athena, and is one of Percy's best friends.

Where have I seen Leah Sava Jeffries? Jeffries has previously appeared in episodes of both Empire and Rel, and in the films Beast and Something From Tiffany's.

Aryan Simhadri plays Grover Underwood

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Grover Underwood? Grover is a Satyr who is as one of Percy and Annabeth's best friends.

Where have I seen Aryan Simhadri? Simhadri has previously appeared in series including Will & Grace and Mira, Royal Detective, as well as in the films Cheaper by the Dozen and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays Hermes

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Hermes? Hermes is the messenger god who looks out for travellers and thieves, and is a bit of a trickster.

Where have I seen Lin-Manuel Miranda? Miranda is perhaps best-known for writing and starring in musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, while he has also had roles in films including Mary Poppins Returns and series such as His Dark Materials, Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Brooklyn Nine Nine and How I Met Your Mother.

Megan Mullally plays Alecto/Mrs Dodds

Megan Mullally as Alecto/Mrs Dodds in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Alecto/Mrs Dodds? Mrs Dodds is a maths teacher at Percy's school, who turns out to really be a Fury in disguise, who was sent by Hades to find him.

Where have I seen Megan Mullally? Mullally is best-known for starring in Will & Grace, while she has also starred in series such as Parks and Recreation, Party Down and The Great North, and films including Kings of Summer, Why Him? and The Disaster Artist.

Toby Stephens plays Poseidon

Toby Stephens as Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Poseidon? Poseidon is the Greek god of the sea, who is also Percy's father.

Where have I seen Toby Stephens? Stephens is known for his roles in films such as Die Another Day, 13 Hours and Hunter Killer, and in series including Robin Hood, And Then There Were None, Lost In Space, Alex Rider and Six Four.

Virginia Kull plays Sally Jackson

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Sally Jackson? Sally is Percy's human mother.

Where have I seen Virginia Kull? Kull has appeared in series including Boardwalk Empire, Gracepoint, Big Little Lies, Sneaky Pete, Mr Mercedes and Shameless.

Jason Mantzoukas plays Dionysus/Mr D

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Dionysus/Mr D? Dionysus/Mr D is the Greek god of wine, the son of Zeus, and is in charge of Camp Half-Blood, a demigod training facility.

Where have I seen Jason Mantzoukas? Mantzoukas has appeared in a great number of comedy series and films, including Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine Nine, The Dictator, Bad Neighbours, Pam & Tommy, Big Mouth, Agent Elvis and Invincible.

Jay Duplass plays Hades

Jay Duplass as Hades in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Hades? Hades is the king of the underworld.

Where have I seen Jay Duplass? Duplass has previously appeared in Paper Towns, The Mindy Project, Transparent, Industry and Pain Hustlers, as well as other series and films.

Glynn Turman plays Chiron/Mr Brunner

Glynn Turman in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Chiron/Mr Brunner? Chironis a centaur who works at Camp Half-Blood, and poses as one of Percy's teachers at his school, going by Mr Brunner.

Where have I seen Glynn Turman? Turman is known for his roles in series such as The Wire, House of Lies, How to Get Away With Murder, Mr Mercedes, Power and Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, as well as films such as Super 8 and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Lance Reddick plays Zeus

Lance Reddick in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Zeus? Zeus is the Greek god of the sky and the king of Olympus. In the series, Percy must journey across America to return his master bolt and stop an all-out war.

Where have I seen Lance Reddick? Reddick was best-known for his role as Charon in the John Wick franchise, while he also had major roles in The Wire, Oz, Fringe, Angel Has Fallen, Castlevania, Bosch, One Night in Miami and Godzilla vs Kong. This is set to be his last TV role after his death earlier this year.

Adam Copeland plays Ares

Adam Copeland in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Ares? Ares is the Greek god of war.

Where have I seen Adam Copeland? Copeland is an actor and professional wrestler. When it comes to his acting he is best known for his roles in Haven and Vikings.

Charlie Bushnell plays Luke Castellan

Charlie Bushnell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Luke Castellan? Luke is the demigod son of Hermes and May Castellan.

Where have I seen Charlie Bushnell? Bushnell previously appeared in Diary of a Future President.

Dior Goodjohn plays Clarisse La Rue

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Clarisse La Rue? Clarisse is the demigod daughter of Ares.

Where have I seen Dior Goodjohn? Goodjohn has previously appeared in Glee, Raven's Home, The Unicorn, Head of the Class and Are You Afraid of the Dark.

Jessica Parker Kennedy plays Medusa

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Medusa? Medusa is one of three gorgons, and the only one of them with the power to petrify people with her gaze.

Where have I seen Jessica Parker Kennedy? Kennedy is best-known for her role as Nora West-Allen in The Flash, while she has also had roles in Smallville, 50/50, In Time, The Secret Circle, Black Sails and The Old Man.

Suzanne Cryer plays Echidna

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Echidna? Echidna is known as the Mother of Monsters, who Percy and his friends have to take on.

Where have I seen Suzanne Cryer? Cryer has had roles in series including Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, Frasier, Dexter, Shameless, Silicon Valley, Lucky Hank and All Rise, as well as the films Sex and the City and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Timm Sharp plays Gabe Ugliano

Timm Sharp in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Gabe Ugliano? Gabe is Percy's stepfather.

Where have I seen Timm Sharp? Sharp has had roles in series including Six Feet Under, Undeclared, Til Death, Enlightened, Blunt Talk, On the Verge and Love, Victor.

Timothy Omundson plays Hephaestus

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney/David Bukach

Who is Hephaestus? Hephaestus is the god of fire.

Where have I seen Timothy Omundson? Omundson has had roles in films including Starship Troopers, Mission: Impossible III and Psych: the Movie, and in series such as Frasier, Deadwood, Judging Amy, Jericho, Psych, Galavant, Castlevania and This Is Us.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will premiere on Disney Plus on 20th December 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out our Fantasty hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Want to visit Game of Thrones locations in Croatia at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.