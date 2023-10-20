The news was announced ahead of season 7's release earlier this year in April and has been slated for release in 2024. While there's no release date for the upcoming season just yet, we can only anticipate that the fan-favourite show will go out with a bang.

Ending on a high with season 8 also means that Big Mouth will be the longest scripted series in Netflix history, excluding kids and family programming. Previously, shows such as Grace & Frankie and Orange Is The New Black held that title, each show spanning seven seasons in total.

Speaking on the announcement of season 8 being Big Mouth's final outing, Billy Wee, Netflix’s director of adult animation, said: “Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity.

“We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”

With that, here's everything you need to know about Big Mouth season 8.

As of now, there's no confirmed exact release date for Big Mouth season 8.

With the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes in the US, this could mean that production for the eighth season may come out later than expected but for now, Netflix have stated that Big Mouth season 8 is expected to land on our screens in 2024.

Big Mouth season 8 cast: Who will be returning?

Nick Kroll as Rick, Megan Thee Stallion as herself, Nick Kroll as Maury and Maya Rudolph as Connie in Big Mouth. Netflix

Like in the run up to season 7's release, details about the confirmed cast and guest stars have been kept a closely guarded secret. We'd expect many of the main players of the season to return, being led by Nick Kroll as Nick Birch and others, John Mulaney as Andrew, Jessi Klein as Jessi, Jason Mantzoukas as Jay, Ayo Edebiri as Missy and Maya Rudolph as Connie.

Previous seasons of Big Mouth have boasted a star-studded slate of guest stars with the most recent season including Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong'o, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry, to name a few. Whether they'd be set to return for more, we're not entirely sure.

The same could be said of any past guest stars on the show who could make one final appearance in the final season. That could possibly mean we could see the return of anyone from Ali Wong's Ali, Chris O'Dowd's Flanny, Keke Palmer's Rochelle or Peter Capaldi's Seamus.

The cast members who we'd expect to return for Big Mouth season 8 are as follows:

Nick Kroll as Nick Birch, Maury the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Skumpy

John Mulaney as Andrew Glouberman and others

Jessi Klein as Jessi Glaser

Jason Mantzoukas as Jay Bilzerian

Ayo Edebiri as Missy Foreman-Greenwald

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress, Diane Birch, Bonnie the Hormone Monstress

Andrew Rannells as Matthew MacDell

Fred Armisen as Elliot Birch

Jordan Peele as Ghost of Duke Ellington

Richard Kind as Marty Glouberman

Paula Pell as Barbara Glouberman

Seth Morris as Greg Glaser

Big Mouth season 8 plot

Throughout its seasons, Big Mouth has followed a group of teenage friends as they navigate the horrors and complexities of puberty – with often hilarious depictions.

Created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, the series is based on their own experiences and upbringing in suburban New York. But the series has long been hailed for its discussions on puberty, sexuality, sex, race and more. So, we can expect much of the same for season 8.

As for now, details about the last season remain under wraps, but we can hope to expect more of the same coming-of-age chaos and adventure we've seen so far. Season 7 dealt with the gang as fully fledged teens entering into a new life at high school, with all the highs and lows that come with navigating popularity, crushes and more.

As per the synopsis: "Change is the only constant as each character is faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters."

Could our group of friends be set to grow up even further and tackle college in season 8? We'll just have to wait and see.

Is there a trailer for Big Mouth season 8?

Not yet! But the trailer for the penultimate season gives a taste of the teenage adventures to come so watch it below.

Big Mouth season 7 is available to stream now on Netflix.

