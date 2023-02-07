The upcoming series, which will see Matthew McConaughey voice the King of Rock 'n' Roll fresh off of Austin Butler's Oscar nominated performance as the star, was announced in 2019.

An animated series portraying the late Elvis Presley as a superhero wasn't in our predictions for 2023 - but it's exactly what's set to happen in Netflix 's Agent Elvis.

Since, more details have emerged about the series, which was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, and we now have a trailer. It's safe to say fans have no idea what to think.

A synopsis for the series reads: "Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll."

The series will also see Elvis accompanied by his sidekick, a chimpanzee, as he goes about his adventures.

Read on for everything you need to know about Netflix's Agent Elvis.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Agent Elvis released on Netflix?

We don't have a specific release date just yet, but Agent Elvis will be with us very soon.

It's been confirmed that the animated series will hit Netflix in March 2023.

Who is in the cast for Agent Elvis?

Matthew McConaughey.

Currently, the only cast member confirmed for Agent Elvis is Matthew McConaughey, who will be voicing the late rockstar.

The actor is known for iconic films including Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Wedding Planner, How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Magic Mike.

Now, he's turning his talents to voice acting for the upcoming series.

Presley's widow, Priscilla Presley, co-created the series with rock singer John Eddie and they say it will allow the world to see the late star as they've never seen him before.

Priscilla said: "From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that.

"My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before."

What is the plot of Agent Elvis?

Elvis Presley.

You'll have to watch the show to find out the ins and outs of the plot, but the trailer shows Elvis switching his singing and hip-shaking for a spot of spying as he takes on dark forces threatening the US.

The trailer also shows Elvis on the moon, wielding a gun, undergoing his special agent training, and flying off into the sunset - so it's safe to say it looks pretty action-packed.

Is there a trailer for Agent Elvis?

The trailer for Agent Elvis was released in February 2023. Watch it below:

Agent Elvis will air on Netflix in March 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.