The show went on to have three equally successful seasons, although it stumbled a little in the final season, generating a somewhat divisive reception based on the pacing as it reached its final episodes.

However, that hasn't stopped Netflix from seeing the value in keeping the Castlevania train going, as Castlevania: Nocturne is here.

Read on to understand everything we know about Castlevania: Nocturne, including a potential second season and more.

Will there be a second season of Castlevania: Nocturne?

There is a lot of ground to cover with the Castlevania games. To put things into perspective, the first four seasons of the original show only just about covered the story of the two games that it was based on.

Seeing as the original Castlevania series was widely acclaimed as one of the best anime projects Netflix had produced in a while, it seems likely that Castlevania: Nocturne should be expected to run for at least a second season, if not more, provided that the Castlevania fanbase can sink its teeth into Nocturne just as easily as it did the original series.

What is Castlevania: Nocturne?

Castlevania season 4. Netflix

Billed as the sequel series to Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter Belmont, a descendent of main protagonists Trevor and Sypha from Castlevania, as he reluctantly teams up with a rag-tag group of misfits during the French Revolution to stop the apocalypse. Never a dull day if you're a Belmont.

Nocturne's story takes from both Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night; somewhat polarising as twins given the former's critical acclaim and the latter being an initial flop financially, later becoming redefined as a sleeper hit due to its cult popularity.

More like this

When is Castlevania: Nocturne coming out?

The show was initially announced to be in development on Deadline on 16th April 2021, with reports stating that the show would be set during the French Revolution and would feature new characters, rather than continuing with the original troupe from Castlevania.

Almost a full year later, at Netflix's 2022 Geeked Week, the title was unveiled as Castlevania: Nocturne.

Another year later, we had the official cast announcement on 27th July 2023, and finally, Castlevania: Nocturne is releasing onto Netflix on 28th September 2023. Here's the trailer in case you're wondering if it's for you.

Who are the cast and crew of Castlevania: Nocturne?

There's been a bit of a change-up behind the scenes for Castlevania: Nocturne - Clive Bradley has replaced Warren Ellis as the new writer for the series, with Kevin Kolde stepping in as the new showrunner, who also was the co-executive producer on the original series.

In terms of cast, that's been kept surprisingly hush-hush - we know that Outlander's Sophie Skelton will be playing Julia Belmont in the first episode, but beyond that, the main cast is a bit of a mystery, like a vampire trying to figure out if they look good in a mirror.

Given that it's a descendent story, and gothic tales do love ghosts, ghouls and the like, we could potentially expect Richard Armitage and Alejandra Reynoso to make a brief appearance, reprising their roles either in flashbacks - or maybe even through spectral apparitions.

Castlevania: Nocturne is set to hit Netflix on 28th September. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Fantasy hub for more news and features.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.