Like with any nail-biting drama, the question almost immediately at the forefront of our minds is: Will it be returning for more?

With Six Four having released all episodes on ITVX on Thursday 30th March (primed for the binge-watchers among us), thoughts have quickly turned as to whether the series will return for a second instalment.

Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, the Glasgow-set series follows Chris (Kevin McKidd) and Michelle (Vinette Robinson) as they are faced with the case of their own missing daughter, but are also presented with an unsolved infamous case that once divided police.

A tale of corruption, power, betrayal, this series really did keep us guessing till the very end, but will it be returning? Read on for everything we know about Six Four's potential second season but be warned: there are spoilers for season 1 ahead.

Will there be a Six Four season 2?

Kevin McKidd as Chris O’Neill and Vinette Robinson as Michelle O’Neill in Six Four. ITV

ITV has not confirmed if there will be a season 2 of Six Four or whether the series will be contained to one season.

We do know that if it does go ahead, series star Kevin McKidd would be keen to do it. Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he said he'd be open to doing more British crime dramas, saying: "It’d have to be the right thing at the right time. To me, it all comes down to what’s on the page… so yeah, I’d be open to it, of course."

As for Six Four, he revealed: "If season 2 of Six Four became real, I’d for sure be interested to play Chris O’Neill again.”

If season 2 does go ahead, it would be great if it followed suit with the first season and was released in the early part of 2024, but it's hard to say exactly when a new season could be released and also filmed.

McKidd is a series regular on Grey's Anatomy, while Vinette Robinson is also currently filming Boiling Point, the new BBC series. So, with such busy schedules of their own, we'll just have to wait and see if and when the leading stars of the show could get to filming Six Four again.

Six Four season 2 cast speculation

Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace in Six Four. ITV

As Six Four ended on a hopeful note for Chris and Michelle, we'd hope that Kevin McKidd and Vinette Robinson would return as their respective characters. Depending on what Chris's brother Philip chooses to do so with the incriminating evidence on the USB, it's likely we'll see the return of Andrew Whipp as Chris's brother.

With the series ending on a high note for Robert Wallace, now as deputy first minister of Scotland, it's likely we'd see Richard Coyle return, as well as Brian McCardie as intimidating heavy Bill Martin.

Of course, the series ended with the sad note of both Jim Mackie (James Cosmo) and Gordon Byrne (Alex Ferns) dying so they wouldn't be returning for season 2. However, if season 2 were to follow on with the same themes of politics, corruption and past cases, there could also very well be a new case to ponder with a brand new set of characters.

The full list of cast members we'd expect to return for Six Four season 2 is as follows.

Kevin McKidd as Chris O'Neill

Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill

Andrew Whipp as Philip O'Neill

Brian McCardie as Bill Martin

Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace

Iona Anderson as Annabel Wallace

Frances Grey as Pauline Wallace

What will Six Four season 2 be about?

Alex Ferns as Gordon Byrne in Six Four. ITV

The explosive truth of what happened to Julie Mackie was revealed in the season 1 finale, with Jim Mackie stating that justice minister of the SNP Robert Wallace was actually an undercover agent with the codename of Six Four. He was tasked with infiltrating the party and stopping Scottish independence, something Wallace refuted even in the tense standoff between the two men.

Gordon corroborated what Jim was saying when speaking about it with Chris and Michelle, giving Chris the USB of evidence and the audio recording of the call that Gary had made to fake Julie's kidnap, which also incriminates the other people involved.

Both Jim and Gordon died in the dramatic finale but armed with the USB, Chris confronts his brother with the evidence, giving him the USB and urging him to do the right thing. He's undecided about his own future in the force, but it's left open-ended as to what Philip will choose to do.

If season 2 does get the green light, we'd likely see the fallout from the Mackie case, with Philip and Chris having to decide whether to go public with what they know. With Bill Martin making veiled threats to Michelle, though, it'll likely be a tense series of events that may have darker consequences for those closest to Chris.

Luckily, though, the series ends on a high note for Chris and Michelle, with the pair stating that they're going to work hard at rebuilding their relationship for the sake of seeing their daughter return home.

Is there a trailer for Six Four season 2?

Slow down! As season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, we'll just have to hold fire on any trailer expectations for now. However, we do have the thrilling trailer for season 1 to get excited over, which can be viewed below.

