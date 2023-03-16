But adding to its already stellar repertoire is Six Four, which promises to be a crime thriller like no other – and one that blends kidnap, corruption and betrayal into one twisty must-watch.

Led by Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy, Trainspotting) and Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point, Sherlock), the pair star as Chris and Michelle O’Neill, whose world is rocked when their daughter goes missing.

Michelle takes her skills as a former undercover officer and tries to get to the bottom of the case, while Chris, a serving police detective, is simultaneously confronted with a similar case of a local girl's disappearance that has gone unsolved. Will they manage to get to the bottom of this case, that also involves politics and extortion?

With that, here's everything you need to know about ITVX's Six Four.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Six Four starts streaming on Thursday 30th March on ITVX with all four episodes available to watch at once.

Six Four cast

Six Four: KEVIN McKIDD as Chris O’Neill and VINETTE ROBISNON as Michelle O’Neill. ITV

Not only is the cast of this new crime thriller led by some very familiar faces, the rest of the Six Four cast boasts some recognisable actors from the likes of The Batman and His Dark Materials.

The cast list for Six Four is as follows.

Kevin McKidd as Chris O'Neill

Vinette Robinson as Michelle O'Neill

James Cosmo as Jim Mackie

Brian McCardie as Bill Martin

Richard Coyle as Robert Wallace

Alison Peebles as April Mclean

Alex Ferns as Gordon Byrne

Laura Cairns as Ms Fullerton

Lorne Macfayden as Stuart Simpson

Andrew Whipp as Philip O'Neill

Iona Anderson as Annabel Wallace

Frances Grey as Pauline Wallace

Jessica Hardwick as PC McKenzie

Six Four plot

SIX FOUR: VINETTE ROBISNON as Michelle O'Neill. ITV

Inspired by the bestselling novel of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, Six Four is a dark tale about the search for the truth.

Produced by award-winning House Productions (Sherwood, Brexit - The Uncivil War), the series follows Chris and Michelle as they have to reckon with the fact that their daughter has gone missing.

But Chris, a serving police detective, is then provided with a shocking revelation about an infamous, unsolved case that once divided the police when a local girl called Julie Mackie disappeared. He is then informed by a journalist about the fatal mistakes that were covered up in Julie's disappearance. When Chris revisits the case in light of his own daughter's case, he discovers glaring errors and corruption.

He's faced with making sense of what he's discovered but at the same time, his wife Michelle attempts to take control of their daughter's disappearance by going in search for her. A former undercover officer, she takes dangerous risks and follows clues that lead her into a criminal underworld she escaped from, one where vice and extortion has the power to reach the upper echelons of the Scottish political establishment.

When another girl goes missing – this time, the daughter of the Justice Minister – Chris and Michelle do everything to get to the bottom of the truth, especially since the kidnapping seems to be linked to the minister's impending political election victory.

More like this

Could the past be repeating itself, or is the explosive truth of what really happened to Julie Mackie about to be revealed?

When the series was first announced back in May 2022, acclaimed novelist, Hideo Yokoyama, said:

“I’m surprised and delighted in equal measure when people have found something universal in my work. That little boy who was so obsessed with the stories of Sherlock Holmes would be excited to hear about this. I offer my heart-felt gratitude to everyone connected with the production who decided to make this series and I can’t wait to see it.”

Six Four trailer

There isn't a trailer for Six Four just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated once one has dropped.

Six Four starts streaming on Thursday 30th March on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.