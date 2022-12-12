At a showcase for ITVX, star Margarita Levieva – who plays Alexander's wife Marina Litvinenko – spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about Tennant's performance in the show, calling the actor "remarkable" and a "stunning artist".

New ITVX drama Litvinenko launches this week, with David Tennant starring in the title role as the former Russian spy, Alexander Litvinenko, who was poisoned in 2006.

She said: "He's remarkable. Just as an actor, he's such a stunning artist. And we didn't meet until on the day when we were shooting the hospital scenes.

"And one of the gifts that Jim Field Smith gave us, the director, he said, 'I just want you to come in as these people and I'm going to step away and just give you the space to really embody them and to live out the story.'

"And I really felt that way. So when I met David, I wasn't meeting David Tennant. I was Marina. And that's how it went on from then.

"We spoke at some point later on into filming but I think a lot in the beginning was just very much in the story. And it was so tender, and everyone was so sensitive to it, and us."

David Tennant as Alexander Litvinenko and Margarita Levieva as his wife Marina in Litvinenko. ITV Studios for ITVX

Levieva also spoke about her own role in the drama, saying: "It's the first time that I've played anyone who's alive and who's around and who would be watching this. And also the first time that I was telling a story that I knew was so vital and so important and needed to be told. And my biggest focus of making this series was to honour Marina and her story."

All four episodes of Litvinenko will stream on ITVX from Thursday 15th December, after the new streaming service officially launched last Thursday.

The new platform from ITV is available for free with ads or without for a premium subscription. At least one new drama is set to launch on the streamer each week from now on.

These will include shows such as Riches and Nolly, while A Spy Among Friends and Tell Me Everything have both already debuted.

After appearing in Litvinenko, Tennant will soon be seen back in Doctor Who, having made his return earlier this year in The Power of the Doctor, now playing the Fourteenth Doctor.

‌Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Litvinenko arrives on ITVX as a full boxset on Thursday 15th December.

