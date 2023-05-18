Season 19 saw Chandra Wilson 's character Dr Miranda Bailey focus on providing vital healthcare for women including abortions, while it also featured the departure of titular character Meredith Grey, with Ellen Pompeo reducing her involvement in the series.

The 19th season of Grey's Anatomy has now come to an end on ABC in the US, while episodes are continuing to drop on Disney Plus in the UK.

Amongst the cast still playing major roles in the series are James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone, but will the show be returning for a whopping 20th season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Grey's Anatomy season 20.

Will there be a season 20 of Grey's Anatomy?

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy. ABC/Raymond Liu

There will! It was confirmed in March of this year that the show would be back for another season, with Meg Marinis taking over as showrunner from Krista Vernoff.

In fact, if creator Shonda Rhimes has anything to do with it, it seems like we may be continuing to see Grey's Anatomy on our screens for many years to come.

Rhimes told Deadline: "I might be a very old lady by the time we reach its last season because it doesn’t seem to be stopping which is wonderful and I feel the world really belongs to the fans and the fans have been really clear about what they want.

"It’s such an amazing show and it’s doing so well as it’s moving forward. I’m going to leave it alone and see where it goes, and we’re going to stay a show as long as everybody wants to be there and as long as the fans want to be there."

When will Grey's Anatomy season 20 be released?

Kate Walsh, Chandra Wilson, Camilla Luddington and Stefania Spampinato in Grey's Anatomy. ABC/Eric McCandless

We don't yet know exactly when Grey's Anatomy season 20 will arrive on Disney Plus in the UK, but we can have an estimated guess.

Based on previous release schedules it's likely that the new season will start airing on ABC in the US from the end of September or the start of October 2023.

In the UK, season 19 started airing in the UK a matter of weeks after it did in the US. If season 20 follows the same pattern, we could be looking at a UK release towards the end of October 2023.

We'll keep this page updated once a release date has been officially confirmed.

Grey's Anatomy cast – who will be back for season 20?

The cast of Grey's Anatomy. ABC/Nino Muñoz

The majority of the Grey's Anatomy cast are expected to return for season 20, although Meredith Grey star Ellen Pompeo isn't expected to be among them after she left earlier in season 19. She returned for the season 19 finale and continues to narrate the series, but isn't expected to play a major role in future.

Kelly McCreary also left the series in season 19, and isn't expected to return for season 20 as Maggie Pierce.

Here's a full list of the Grey's Anatomy cast we expect to be back for season 20:

Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr as Dr Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus 'Link' Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffin

Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams

Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda

Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin

Harry Shum Jr as Dr Daniel 'Blue' Kwan

Scott Speedman as Dr Nick Marsh

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Grey's Anatomy season 20?

There isn't a trailer available online for Grey's Anatomy season 20 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated once any new footage emerges.

Grey's Anatomy seasons 1 to 19 are available to stream on Disney Plus now – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Season 18 is also available on Sky and NOW with new episodes airing on Sky Witness in the UK.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.