Francis isn't the only cast member exiting the show. Earlier this week, it was reported that ground-breaking character Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) is also being written out of the medical drama, with both Borelli and Francis currently in talks to wrap up their characters' arcs next season.

Francis has been a part of the sprawling Grey's cast since her character joined the then newly launched teaching program at Grey Sloan in season 19.

Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda in Grey's Anatomy.

Fans are sure to miss Mika's dark sense of humour, which has got her in trouble on more than a few occasions.

Deadline reports that the Dash & Lily star is leaving on good terms.

"Francis had been looking to branch out for the next step of her career and signed with WME earlier this year," the publication said.

Hopefully that means her character's exit will leave things open for a potential return in the future.

