Gadd has previously issued a statement urging viewers to stop the speculation, and he has now told The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn't think he'll "ever comment" on the fanfare again.

"I don't agree with the sleuth thing," he explained. "I've put out a statement publicly saying I want the show to be received as a piece of art.

"I'm called Donny Dunn. It exists in a sort of fictional realm, even though it's based on truth, it exists in a fictional realm, let's enjoy the world that I've created."

He added: "If I wanted the real-life people to be found, I would've made it a documentary. I've spoken publicly about how I don't want people to do it and if I start playing a game of whack-a-mole, then I'm almost adding to it. I don't think I'll ever comment on it ever again."

When also asked about whether he's been keeping up with recent developments in the online search for the real Martha (played in the Baby Reindeer cast by Jessica Gunning) or Darrien (played by Tom Goodman-Hill), Gadd said: "I can't confirm or deny anything relating to the real-life people who the characters are based on in the show."

He continued: "I know for every single part, there's been about five or six people who have been sort of named as each part, even all the way down to the pub manager. The internet's always going to do its thing. I can't really comment on that.

"There was a video the other day someone had sent me of someone claiming to be Teri. I'd never met them before in my life. The internet just does this thing and I just have to let it do its thing. And that's that."

On track to be one of Netflix's most-watched series ever, Baby Reindeer has grabbed the attention of pretty much everyone since its release and is based on Gadd's own experiences of abuse and stalking.

Last week, Netflix's Senior Director of Public Policy Benjamin King spoke at a Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing and said that both Netflix and Baby Reindeer producer Clerkenwell Films took "every reasonable precaution in disguising the real-life identities of the people involved in that story".

King said: "It's obviously very difficult to control what viewers do, particularly in a world where everything is amplified by social media.

"I personally wouldn't be comfortable with a world in which we decided it was better that Richard was silenced and not allowed to tell the story."

As for what viewers should take from the tale of Baby Reindeer, Gadd previously told RadioTimes.com that the series is about so much more than stalking.

He explained: "I think if you look closer at the show, it's much more than that. I think Baby Reindeer displays this slice of life where all these different characters come together and almost try to cohabit in this crazy world.

"On the surface level, it is a stalking story, but underneath that, it is one that explores the ramifications of trauma."

