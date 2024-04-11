Soon, a warped relationship is formed, and Donny is faced with a stalker - which ultimately leads him on a journey of uncovering his own trauma.

And that's really what Baby Reindeer is all about, says Gadd, who has created, written and stars in the series.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the series, he said: "I think trauma begets trauma, in a way. I felt it was important to contextualise [Martha’s] plight, just as much Donny’s.

"Ultimately, I think the easiest way people will receive this show is they’ll say, 'Oh, have you seen that stalking show on television?' I think that’s great because it sells; stalking is a good selling point for the show.

"But I think if you look closer at the show, it’s much more than that."

Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

Gadd continued: "It’s not just somebody hiding down a dark alleyway. For me, this show is about trauma.

"A lot of the characters in it - indeed, all of the characters in it, from my dad even all the way through to Nava’s [Mau] character, Teri - they’re all battling with feelings, emotions, traumas and all those things.

"I think Baby Reindeer displays this slice of life where all these different characters come together and almost try to cohabit in this crazy world.

"So a lot of it is about trauma, for me, which is why it was important to get that cyclical nature of it – Donny giving the drink and then receiving the drink.

"On the surface level, it is a stalking story, but underneath that, it is one that explores the ramifications of trauma."

Starring alongside Gadd in the series is Gunning (The Outlaws), who stars as Martha, who revealed more about what she hopes people will take from Baby Reindeer.

She told RadioTimes.com: "It’s really hard to say, 'Watch something without judgement,' when it could be so polarising or complicated.

"I don’t think it’s the kind of thing where people will take sides at all, but I think it’s the kind of thing that people will see is a lot more nuanced than just a headline stalker victim storyline. I think it’s a lot more than that.

"I think the way that Richard’s told it, and also how Josephine [Bornebusch] and Weronika [Tofilska], our directors, have shot it so brilliantly, it’s better than I even imagined it to be when I read the scripts. And I thought they were the best things I’d ever read. I just hope people watch it."

With the trailer for the series racking up many views when it was released just a couple of weeks before release, Gunning also added: "Even though it’s an incredible trailer, trailers sometimes just don’t do justice to the entire thing.

"I hope people stick at it for all seven episodes, because I think it’s just such an interesting and thought-provoking story."

As well as Gadd and Gunning, the show also stars Nava Mau (Generation), Tom Goodman-Hill (Mr Selfridge), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Nina Sosanya (Screw), Mark Lewis Jones (The Way) and more.

