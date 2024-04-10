Announcing the exciting news today were cast members Arthur Hughes (Matthew Shardlake) and Anthony Boyle (Jack Barak), confirming the series would be available to stream on Wednesday 1st May on Disney Plus.

The trailer for the mystery series was released earlier this year, and saw Boyle and Hughes's characters attempt to investigate the murder, with plenty of obstacles thrown into their path.

As Shardlake and Barak begin their mission, they are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks who fear for their future - and stop at nothing to preserve their order.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series also stars Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell, the dangerous and all-powerful right-hand man to Henry VIII.

Elsewhere in the cast is Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian, Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice Fewterer, Peter Firth as Norfolk, Matthew Steer as Goodhap, Brian Vernel as Brother Mortimus, Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy, David Pearse as Brother Edwig, Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel, Mike Noble as Bugge and Kimberley Nixon as Joan.

Shardlake premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1st May. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.