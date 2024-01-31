The new series is set to consist of four episodes, with Shardlake portrayed by Arthur Hughes - who is known for his role in BBC's Then Barbara Met Alan.

According to the synopsis, the character is "a lawyer with an acute sense of justice and one of the few honest men in a world beset with scheming and plots".

Joining Hughes in the cast is Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings) as Thomas Cromwell, Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) as Jack Barak, Babou Ceesay (We Hunt Together) as Abbot Fabian and more.

Filming for the series has taken place across Hungary, Austria and Romania, so it's only a matter of time before it lands on our screens. With that, read on for everything you need to know about Shardlake.

There's no confirmed release date for Shardlake yet, but we do know that the series will be available to stream on Disney Plus when it does arrive.

The series kicked off production early in 2023, with filming taking place throughout Europe - so fingers crossed the show will be coming to our screens sometime in 2024.

Shardlake cast: Who will star in the Disney Plus drama?

Sean Bean, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis and Paul Kaye. Disney Plus/Andy Gotts

As RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed last year, the series went into production with a cast full of familiar faces.

Shardlake will be led by Arthur Hughes as the titular character, while Sean Bean will star as Thomas Cromwell, who is Shardlake's employer and Henry VIII's dangerous and powerful right-hand man.

As for Shardlake himself, although he has unwavering loyalty to Cromwell and the Crown, he is abused as a 'crookback' wherever he turns, on account of being a person living with scoliosis during the Tudor period.

His life is turned upside down when he is informed of a major murder with ties to the monastery.

The full confirmed cast list for Shardlake is as follows:

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell

Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak

Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian

Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice

Peter Firth as Norfolk

Matthew Steer as Goodhap

Brian Vernel as Brother Mortimus

Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy

David Pearse as Brother Edwig

Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel

Mike Noble as Bugge

Kimberley Nixon as Joan

What will Shardlake be about?

The new series is, of course, based on the novels of the same name by CJ Sansom - and has been adapted for the small screen by The Last Kingdom writer Stephen Butchard.

The official synopsis for the series says: "Drenched in mystery, suspense and deception, this four-part drama, based on the first novel in Sansom’s series, is an eerie whodunnit adventure, set in 16th century England during the dissolution of the monasteries.

"Shardlake’s sheltered life as a lawyer is turned upside down when Cromwell instructs him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea."

It continues: "The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery and it is now imperative for Cromwell’s own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery. He leaves Shardlake in no doubt that failure is not an option.

"Cromwell insists that he is accompanied by cocky, good-looking Jack Barak, and Shardlake is left unsure whether Barak is an assistant or Cromwell’s spy.

"At Scarnsea, the duo are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks, who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order."

Is there a trailer for Shardlake?

Not yet! But we'll be sure to update this article when one is released.

Shardlake will be coming to Disney Plus soon.

