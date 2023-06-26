The cat-and-mouse drama will certainly give viewers an air of Killing Eve , but in this six-part series, we follow a pair of police detectives who are intent on tracking down a couple who seem to share a lust for murder.

As We Hunt Together swaps its Alibi home for a primetime slot on BBC One, it's time for fans, new and old, to get to grips with the tale of murder and manipulation.

Originally airing on Alibi, season 1 of the crime drama is coming to BBC One tonight (Monday 26th June 2023). So, as well as former Torchwood fan-favourite Eve Myles leading the cast, who else stars in it?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of We Hunt Together.

We Hunt Together cast: Who stars in the crime drama?

The full list for the cast of We Hunt Together season 1 is as follows. Read on for further information on the main cast and where you've seen them before.

Eve Myles as DS Lola Franks

Babou Ceesay as DI Jackson Mendy

Dipo Ola as Baba Lenga

Hermione Cockburn as Freddy Lane

Nigel Harman as Simon Goodbridge

Babirye Bukilwa as DC Dominique Parkes

Vicky Pepperdine as DSI Susan Smart

Steffan Rhodri as Larry

Tom Andrews as Matt Bowers

Eve Myles and Babirye Bukilwa in We Hunt Together. UKTV/Laurence Cendrowicz

Who is DS Lola Franks? Lola is thrown together with Jackson to cover this high-profile murder case, but will they be able to put their differences aside in order to track down this pair of killers?

What else has Eve Myles been in? The Welsh actress is perhaps best known for her role as Gwen Cooper in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood. She has also starred in Broadchurch season 2, ITV historical drama Victoria, as the lead role in Keeping Faith and is set to star in Idris Elba's upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Hijack.

Babou Ceesay as DI Jackson Mendy

Babou Ceesay and Eve Myles in We Hunt Together. UKTV

Who is DI Jackson Mendy? Jackson has a history of working in police anti-corruption and is a bit of a novice when it comes to homicide, which infuriates Lola. But he's intent on winning Lola over and also stands firm in his belief that nobody can ever be held entirely responsible for their actions.

What else has Babou Ceesay been in? Ceesay has starred in films like Rogue One as well as dramas Wolfe, Dark Money and also opposite Idris Elba in Sky Atlantic's drama series Guerrilla, from Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley.

Dipo Ola as Baba Lenga

We Hunt Together: Baba. UKTV/Laurence Cendrowicz

Who is Baba Lenga? Baba is a former child soldier and nightclub toilet attendant who comes to Freddy's rescue - and soon, their connection turns his life upside down.

What else has Dipo Ola been in? Ola has starred in season 5 of Inside No. 9, Channel 4's Baghdad Central, Landscapers and COBRA.

Hermione Cockburn as Freddy Lane

We Hunt Together: Freddy. UKTV/Laurence Cendrowicz

Who is Freddy Lane? Freddy may be magnetic and highly intelligent but her charm could also mask a more psychopathic side. Together with Baba, they form a deadly duo – but will they get caught?

What else has Hermione Cockburn been in? Cockburn has starred in a variety of action films like Pride and Prejudice, Zombies and XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, as well as ITV dramas The Halcyon and Endeavour.

Nigel Harman as Simon Goodbridge

We Hunt Together: Simon. UKTV/Laurence Cendrowicz

Who is Simon Goodbridge? Simon is the first man that the pair attack after he attempts to sexually assault Freddy while on a date.

What else has Nigel Harman been in? Harman is perhaps best known for his role as Dennis Rickman in Eastenders, but also currently stars in Casualty. He has also had roles in Downton Abbey, Hotel Babylon and Mount Pleasant.

We Hunt Together season 1 airs on Monday 26th June 2023 on BBC One at 10.40pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

