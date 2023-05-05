The pair have previously collaborated on the BBC Two series Stag and Netflix anthology drama Criminal, and their latest project is described as a "tense thriller" which is told in real-time.

Apple TV+ has provided a first look at Idris Elba in the upcoming seven-part thriller series Hijack, which is co-created by Lupin writer George Kay and Truth Seekers director Jim Field Smith.

Elba takes on the role of Sam Nelson, an "accomplished negotiator in the business world" who steps in with a high-risk strategy to try and save his fellow passengers on a hijacked plane heading to London.

And he is joined in the cast by the likes of The Good Wife and Snowpiercer star Archie Panjabi, Black Lightning's Christine Adams, The Midwich Cuckoos actor Max Beesley, and Keeping Faith's Eve Myles – all of whom can be seen in the first look images.

According to Apple, Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counter-terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation, although no details have been revealed about the other characters at this stage.

Meanwhile, other cast members include Neil Maskell (Litvinenko), Jasper Britton (My Dad's the Prime Minister), Harry Michell (The Capture), Aimee Kelly (This England), Mohamed Elsandel, and Ben Miles (Andor).

In addition to writing and directing, Kay and Field Smith each serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

Hijack debuts on Wednesday 28th June on Apple TV+.

