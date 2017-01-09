What time will The Halcyon be on ITV?

Episode two of the eight-part drama is on Monday January 9th at 9pm on ITV

Who stars in The Halcyon?

Having revealed her powerful singing voice for The Sound of Music, Kara Tointon plays the hotel bar's singer Betsey Day. Steven Mackintosh is hotel manager Mr Garland, while his boss Lord Hamilton is played by Alex Jennings (you might recognise him as Victoria's King Leopold, or The Crown's Duke of Windsor – Jennings is fast becoming one of the most familiar faces in the world of period drama).

The glorious Olivia Williams is his wife Lady Hamilton, while their sons Freddie and Toby are played by Jamie Blackley and Edward Bluemel. Hermione Corfield has a breakout role as Emma Garland (working in the family business) while Matt Ryan – best known for starring in Constantine – puts on an American accent to play journalist Joe O'Hara.