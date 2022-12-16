Earlier this week, Barrowman posted a since-deleted tweet in which he seemingly suggested Myles was "spewing rhetoric", responding to a video of themselves talking about their friendship many years ago.

Torchwood fans have been assured that "all is fine" after what appeared to be a brief Twitter spat between former co-stars John Barrowman and Eve Myles.

The comment drew criticism from fans, who advised Barrowman that if there was an issue between himself and Myles, it should be resolved in private rather than on a public forum.

The Captain Jack actor's post and account both disappeared from the platform not long after, but a screenshot began circulating around the Torchwood fan community (via MailOnline).

Fortunately, the matter now seems to be settled, as Myles shared an update with fans today revealing that she has spoken with Barrowman and "all is fine".

The statement, shared on Twitter, reads: "Hello. John and I have talked and all is fine. We loved working together and given the opportunity we would jump back into Gwen and Jack tomorrow! Please can the hating stop. It’s so upsetting. Please!"

Myles went on to address rumours of a Torchwood reboot as the Doctor Who universe seems poised for reinvigoration, with the return of Russell T Davies and extra funding coming from a Disney Plus distribution deal.

Sadly, she debunked rumours of a Torchwood revival, adding she was "sorry to say" that "nobody has approached me for a reboot".

Torchwood co-star Naoko Mori, who played Toshiko Sato in the first two seasons, urged fans to "listen" to Myles's call for unity and kindness among the fanbase.

In response to her update on a potential reboot, Mori jokingly added: "Well, this is awkward because they’ve approached me for a reboot."

