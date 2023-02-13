The first images show star Alexander Dreymon back in action as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who regained his ancestral lands at the end of season 5, using them to broker a fragile peace between the Saxons and Scots.

The Last Kingdom movie Seven Kings Must Die finally has a Netflix release date, with the death of a major character confirmed as the starting point for this final chapter.

Mark Rowley and Arnas Fedaravičius are by his side once more in their fan-favourite roles of Finan and Sihtric, seen below in a desperate struggle as another round of fierce battles await them.

Accompanying these five images was the exciting announcement that Seven Kings Must Die will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 14th April 2023.

Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravičius and Alexander Dreymon in Seven Kings Must Die Carnival/Netflix

The Last Kingdom has a reputation for killing off characters and that won't change in Seven Kings Must Die, with the official synopsis confirming the demise of King Edward (Timothy Innes) as the spark that sets off these climactic events.

It reads: "Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This alliance could be what we see in the photo below, where Uhtred appears to be convening with three leaders – indicated by their crowns – who may be proposing their vision for the future of the nation.

More like this

Seven Kings Must Die Carnival/Netflix

Dreymon said in an emotional statement: "It has been such an honour to be part of telling this story for all these years. As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred.

"Hanging up Uhtred’s sword after filming Seven Kings felt, ironically, heavy – even though I know that our tale has reached its conclusion. As an [executive producer] on the show, I could not be more proud of the hundreds of people who spent thousands of hours to make the best product possible."

Mark Rowley stars in Seven Kings Must Die Carnival/Netflix

He added: "As for our loyal fans… what can I say? You are the reason we’ve reached this point and got to bring our saga to the end. This, as it always has been, is for you."

Netflix is yet to reveal who from The Last Kingdom cast will be back for Seven Kings Must Die, but we do know that Cavan Clerkin will reprise the role of Father Pyrlig, joining the previously confirmed Dreymon, Rowley and Fedaravičius.

Behind the camera, the movie is written by Martha Hillier, who also penned seasons 4 and 5, while series alum Edward Bazalgette returns to the director's chair, with Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Mat Chaplin producing.

Cavan Clerkin stars in Seven Kings Must Die Carnival/Netflix

A feature-length special was announced to follow The Last Kingdom season 5 back in 2021, with fans hoping that it covers plot points from Bernard Cornwell's final unadapted Uhtred novels: War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord.

Seven Kings Must Die is coming to Netflix on Friday 14th April 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.