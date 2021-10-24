The Last Kingdom movie Seven Kings Must Die headed to Netflix

The Last Kingdom will wrap up its story with a feature-length film on Netflix titled Seven Kings Must Die, star Alexander Dreymon revealed today at MCM London Comic-Con.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the upcoming fifth season would be the show’s last, but intense enthusiasm from fans compelled the creative team to explore options for one last hurrah.

Dreymon will return in his acclaimed role Uhtred of Bebbanburg for the two-hour special, while Carnival Films has also teased appearances from “many” other returning characters.

However, they are keeping quiet on exactly who else is in the cast, in order not to spoil any of the exciting developments awaiting fans in The Last Kingdom season five, which is scheduled for release in 2022 (prior to the movie-sized conclusion).

“When we started shooting the show there were ten books that Bernard Cornwell had written, and we had structured the show in a way that season five was always going to be the last season,” said Dreymon at The Last Kingdom’s Comic-Con panel.

“However, for a good while now we’ve been in talks about maybe a little extension… because it felt like it couldn’t quite yet be the end,” he continued.

“And then we’ve seen such a big appetite from the fans for an encore that we have decided, along with Netflix, to do a special which is going to be a ‘movie version’ of the show and which we are going to be shooting next year.”

In a statement released after the panel, Dreymon added that he was “so grateful” to the fans for being “immensely loyal” to the show over the past six years, describing Seven Kings Must Die as “an epic end to a wonderful journey”.

The Last Kingdom cast and crew will return to Budapest for the project, where the show has always been filmed, bringing to life a script penned by season four and five writer Martha Hillier.

Edward Bazalgette will return to the director’s chair, having previously worked on several earlier chapters of The Last Kingdom, as well as episodes of The Witcher, Doctor Who and Poldark.

The Last Kingdom producer Nigel Marchant said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue The Last Kingdom with a feature-length movie. Although season five fully concludes the series, there was always one more story that we wanted to tell.

“With the brilliant support of Netflix and continued appetite from the fans to see more, we simply couldn’t resist one last journey with Uhtred.”

There’s no word yet on the plot of Seven Kings Must Die, but it stands to reason that the movie will be at least partly inspired by the final three books in Cornwell’s series – War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings, and War Lord – with a number of “new faces” set to be introduced.

Likewise, no release date has been set for the special just yet, but it will arrive on Netflix UK some time after the fifth season, with filming getting underway next year.

The Last Kingdom is available to stream on Netflix.