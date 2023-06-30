What to watch on streaming: today's picks from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more
The Woman King
- Drama
- Action
- 2022
- Gina Prince-Bythewood
- 134 mins
- 15
Summary:
King Ghezo succeeds his brother on the throne of the West African kingdom of Dahomey, in direct opposition to the Oyo Empire. To repel enemy troops under the command of General Oba Ade, Ghezo entrusts the kingdom's fate to General Nanisca and an all-female group of warriors called the Agojie. Historical drama, starring Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana LynchHow to watch
Why watch The Woman king?:
Viola Davis leads a first-rate cast in this stirring action adventure set in West Africa in 1823. She plays Nanisca, the steely-eyed leader of the Agojie, a fearless group of female warriors who protect Dahomey (pre-colonial Benin) and its ruler (John Boyega) from the rival Oyo Empire. Seen through the perspective of recruit Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), who butts heads with both Nanisca and her deputy (Lashana Lynch), the film mixes melodrama and history with high-octane combat scenes.
Directed with vigour by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), The Woman King's action scenes are breathlessly shot and thrillingly edited, and the film is a gritty, groundbreaking Hollywood tale of female empowerment.
James Mottram
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
- 2018
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Up-and-coming CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, is thrust into dangerous field assignments.How to watch
Why watch Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan?:
Is it getting any easier to buy John Krasinski - that nice guy from A Quiet Place and the American version of The Office - as an all-action spy hero in a thriller series that's not afraid to pit the mighty US of A against devious, subversive foreigners? Arguably not, but our man Jack is back for another round of international intrigue that takes place in Mexico, Burma and Nigeria just for starters. A political assassination in Africa has the hallmarks of a CIA hit, but Ryan - tasked with cleaning up the agency's image - is in the dark about the real perpetrators. Meanwhile, a Burmese casino and drugs magnate is expanding his business and a Mexican cartel hitman is on manoeuvres. The first episode is talky, with Ryan on home ground in a smart suit, but that will soon change.
Jack Seale
The Witcher
- 2019
- Drama
- Sci-fi
- 15
Summary:
Fantasy adventure, starring Henry Cavill and Freya Allan. Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia becomes the sworn protector of Princess Ciri and their paths cross with powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.How to watch
Why watch The Witcher?:
Fantasy drama The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows behind Bridgerton and Stranger Things, with 462 million hours of its second series streamed worldwide. It already boasts multiple spin-offs including last December’s prequel Blood Origin, animated movies and more live-action stories in the pipeline. So with all this success, why are so many fans convinced the show is doomed?
Well, it’s all down to the shock departure of series lead Henry Cavill amid rumours of behind-the-scenes tensions. While he’s still alive and Witching in this new series, he’ll be replaced in series four by Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. His departure has caused a storm – Cavill’s so popular in the role that some fans are planning to boycott the show when Hemsworth takes over..
Whether they stick to that promise remains to be seen. Certainly, in this swansong Cavill’s not going down without a fight – often literally. It’s barely moments into the first episode before his superhuman swordsman Geralt is carving up foes, lecturing surrogate daughter Ciri (Freya Allen) and smouldering at his sorceress ex Yennefer. At least some things never change…
Huw Fullerton
Run Rabbit Run
- Horror
- Thriller
- 2023
- Daina Reid
- 100 mins
- 15
Summary:
Succession star Sarah Snook, who plays ambitious youngest old Shiv Roy, portrays a very different woman on the edge in an Australian psychological horror directed by Daina Reid. Fertility doctor Sarah (Sarah Snook) is struggling to process the death of her father as she plans an intimate birthday celebration for her young daughter, Mia (Lily LaTorre), attended by her ex-husband Pete (Damon Herriman) and his new partner Denise (Naomi Rukavina). Mia's erratic behaviour is a cause for concern and in the days that follow the birthday, the tyke's mood darkens, drawing uncomfortable connections to Sarah's sister Alice, who disappeared as a childHow to watch
Why watch Run Rabbit Run?:
Succession star Sarah Snook returns to her native Australia for a very different acting proposition, featuring as a troubled, vulnerable single mother in a spooky domestic horror. Sarah (Snook) has just lost her father and has a tragic past, having had a sister go missing at the age of seven; now her own daughter is, upon her seventh birthday, behaving oddly. Plus there's a wild rabbit loose in the house...
It's a febrile mood piece playing on the isolation and panic lone parents are prone to feeling.
Jack Seale
9-1-1: Lone Star
- 2020
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 18
Summary:
Crime drama about a New York firefighter who relocates to Texas with his son to work with a new team of first responders. Starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler.How to watch
Why watch 9-1-1: Lone Star?:
Rob Lowe leads an emergency-procedural drama that was co-created by Ryan Murphy and which adds plenty of character drama, via a diverse supporting cast, to its sequences of death-defying, or often quirky, rescue. As season four resumes, Owen (Lowe) - a New York firefighter, 9/11 hero and cancer survivor relocated to Austin, Texas with his troubled adult son - is worried that his wealthy new girlfriend is treating him like an escort. But could she be useful for his charity fundraising? An elderly woman, meanwhile, baffles paramedics until they deduce she has 12 contact lenses stuck in her eye.
Jack Seale
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
- 2023
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
Summary:
In the '90s, TV's stunt-filled "American Gladiators" thrilled fans. This docuseries explores the show's success and how it almost ended before it began.How to watch
Why watch Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators?:
Gladiators was big in the UK in the 1990s, but the original American show was even bigger over there. This juicy documentary series lets the gladiators themselves tell the story, and it's not far from the wild excess of the Chippendales: here were physical icons bristling with muscle, bursting out of their leotards to the breathless delight of fans across the country as they excelled at a pseudo-sport that was, when the TV hoopla was stripped away, really quite violent. The chaos around the show extended to it almost not making it to air in the first place.
Jack Seale
Hijack
- 2023
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
A plane from Dubai to London is hijacked over a 7-hour flight, while authorities on the ground scramble for answers.How to watch
Why watch Hijack?:
Don't you hate it when this happens? You and your ruthless crew have meticulously planned your gunpoint hijack of an airplane full of British TV character actors, but it turns out there's one guy on board with a particular set of skills... Idris Elba is that man in a thriller that has enough smarts in its scripting and direction (by the versatile George Kay and Jim Field Smith, who also did Litvinenko, Criminal and Stag) to overcome the cliches of the genre, and which heightens the enveloping tension of the story by telling it in real time. So what exactly are those skills that Sam Nelson (Elba) has, which might foil the plans of a gang of criminals led by a typically intense Neil Maskell? Finding out will make you want to crash straight on into episode two.
Jack Seale
Delete
- 2023
- Thriller
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
A complicated relationship with secrets to hide, and a grim question to ponder: who do you want to delete from your life?How to watch
Why watch Delete?:
Another stamp on your TV-binge passport: this atmospheric thriller comes from Thailand and has a simple Black Mirror-ish premise. A man and a woman are escaping their unhappy relationships by having an extramarital affair, the tricky logistics of which seem to get a lot easier when they discover a mobile phone with an unusual function: the ability to delete people from existence. Hey, they were already racked with guilt anyway... but once they've started, where do they stop?
Jack Seale
Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women's Sport
- Sport
How to watch
- 2023
- Sue Anstiss
- 63 mins
Why watch Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women's Sport?:
The author, campaigner and former triathlete Sue Anstiss has spent her career pushing for gender equality in sport. In this documentary based on her book of the same name, Anstiss pinpoints the present as a tipping point for women in sport: inequality persists in terms of coverage and funding of women's sport, but extraordinary strides have been made in the past five or ten years. As Anstiss demonstrates, the shift from where sportswomen were 50 or 100 years ago has been profound.
Jack Seale
Sleeping Dog
- 2023
- Thriller
- Drama
Summary:
A former detective now living on the streets searches for the truth after a new death raises unnerving doubts about a supposedly settled murder case.How to watch
Why watch Sleeping Dog?:
A German remake of an Israeli series (The Exchange Principle) has plenty of story to get through in its six episodes. Mike Atlas (Max Riemelt) was once a respected detective but is now a shambolic vagrant, beset by trauma and memory loss, his family and career both abandoned. When the case that led to his downfall is reignited by evidence turned up during a new investigation, he forms an uneasy alliance with a young prosecutor, Jule (Luise von Finckh), who needs the estranged maestro's wisdom. As Atlas starts to reconnect with his old life, including his loved ones, he disrupts a conspiracy that could put everyone in grave danger.
Jack Seale
Matilda
- Comedy
- Musical
- 2022
- Matthew Warchus
- 117 mins
- PG
Summary:
Musical comedy based on the award-winning stage show, telling the tale of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand to change her story.How to watch
Why watch Matilda?:
Roald Dahl's beloved children's story returns to the screen with razzamatazz aplenty in this adaptation of the wildly successful stage musical from its original creative team of director Matthew Warchus, writer Dennis Kelly and songwriter Tim Minchin. Newcomer Alisha Weir takes on the title role and makes for a suitably plucky protagonist, while the film has a ball with the grotesque grown-ups that make Matilda's childhood so troubling: her 'orrible parents (Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham) and monstrous headmistress Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).
It's riotously enjoyable, beautifully choreographed, foot-stomping stuff, and spreads its wings for flights of fancy that really embrace the cinematic medium.
Emma Simmonds
Linoleum
- Comedy
- Fantasy
- 2022
- Colin West
- 101 mins
- 12
Summary:
Cameron Edwin has always dreamed of becoming an astronaut, but his career path led him to television instead. When the network announces it will move his failing kid's science programme to a late-night slot, it's clear that his glory days are over. Then a series of extraordinary events lead to Cameron building a rocket in his garage in an attempt to make his dreams come true. Writer/director Colin West's sci-fi comedy drama, starring Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn and Katelyn NaconHow to watch
Why watch Linoleum?:
This indie comedy drama is a sweetly sad midlife-crisis tale with a cosmic twist. Jim Gaffigan plays Cameron, a children’s TV science show presenter with a failing marriage, a disdainful daughter (Katelyn Nacon) and an ailing father. Just as he loses his job to a younger man (also played by Gaffigan), satellite debris crashes into Cameron’s garden, inspiring him to build a rocket. Juggling various different plot strands, writer/director Colin West delivers an ambitious head-spinner with plenty of heart.
Kevin Harley
That Peter Crouch Film
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2023
- Benjamin Hirsch
- 85 mins
Summary:
The story behind football's most unlikely hero. Belittled for his height; shunted from club to club; for Crouch, it was a long, arduous journey to reach the top - filled with twists, self-doubt, and alienation. Now, after nearly 25 years since signing his first professional contract, Peter Crouch has only one question to ask himself...How the hell did he get here?How to watch
Why watch That Peter Crouch Film?:
Following Amazon’s glossy documentary tributes to Sir Alex Ferguson and Wayne Rooney comes another celebration of a familiar footballing figure. However, what makes Peter Crouch a worthy subject is how unlikely his success was. Archive clips trace how he became an England international via spells at Aston Villa, Southampton and Liverpool, plus there are interviews with players and managers including Steven Gerrard and Harry Redknapp. While the revelations are few and far between, Crouch’s everyman charisma shines through.
Max Copeman
Glamorous
- 2023
- Comedy
- Drama
- 12
Summary:
Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer person whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.How to watch
Why watch Glamorous?:
Kim Cattrall's involvement in the new season of And Just like That remains controversial, but she's on safer ground with this camp, soapy, Devil Wears Prada-esque series. She plays Madolyn, a former model who now runs a make-up empire - when the business starts to tank she hires enthusiastic young influencer Marco (Miss Benny) to shake the office up and weed out any potential saboteurs. Marco's personal relationships soon start providing much more drama than the firm's finances.
Jack Seale
And Just Like That
- 2021
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.How to watch
Why watch And Just like That?:
The best thing And Just like That… could have done in its first season was kill off Mr Big (Chris Noth), since it leaves the door wide open for Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) former fiancé, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), to return and (hopefully) sweep her off her feet decades after they first met.But he’s not the most exciting character to be returning in season two of this Sex and the City spin-off. Despite an alleged rift between the cast, it’s also been confirmed that Kim Cattrall will appear as Samantha, albeit only briefly.
Meanwhile, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is still navigating her relationship with comedian Che (Sara Ramirez) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) has a learning curve of her own with daughter Rock.
Laura Rutkowksi
Secret Invasion
- 2023
- Drama
- Sci-fi
Summary:
Fury and Talos try to stop the Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe.How to watch
Why watch Secret Invasion?:
After years of making superhero movies and TV shows, Marvel have promised something different with their latest Disney Plus offering – a paranoid thriller without the skintight battlesuits and supervillains you’d normally associate with the brand.
Of course, this being Marvel, it does still revolve around shapeshifting aliens called the Skrulls, around in comic books since the 1960s but introduced to wider audiences in 2019 film Captain Marvel. In that movie, they were allowed to stay on Earth and blend in – but years later the Skrulls are getting restless, and using their abilities to infiltrate human society.
It’s up to Samuel L Jackson’s spy boss Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Skrull sidekick Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to root out the trouble – but when your enemy could look like anyone, including yourself, who can you trust?
Jack Seale
Break Point
- 2023
- Sport
- Documentary and factual
- 15
Summary:
Follows men's and women's pro tennis players throughout four Grand Slam tournaments.How to watch
Why watch Break Point?:
The tennis equivalent of F1: Drive to Survive - an immersive documentary recapping the season just gone - returns to resume the story of 2022. Earlier episodes suffered slightly from the looming peripheral presence of Rafael Nadal, a more interesting figure than the younger players the series chose to focus on. But now we arrive in Paris for the French Open, Nadal's favourite tournament.
The great man still isn't interviewed but his uncle Tony, a coach who has just taken on Canadian prodigy Felix Auger-Aliassime, is among the contributors. Temperatures rise when the two players meet in the quarter-finals, but the series' primary obsession remains the mercurial and controversial Australia Nick Kyrgios. As we learn more of his unique character, his run to the Wimbledon final repays Break Point's investment.
Jack Seale
Take Care of Maya
- Documentary and factual
- 2023
- Henry Roosevelt
- 103 mins
- 12
Summary:
In this documentary, an anguished couple in Florida battles authorities for custody of their ailing daughter after being accused of child abuse.How to watch
Why watch Take Care of Maya?:
A feature documentary, unravelling a real-life medical mystery. In 2016, nine-year-old Maya Kowalski arrived with her parents at a Florida hospital, complaining of pain that doctors struggled to explain. Did she have a rare illness, or was there something more sinister going on? The hospital staff decided on the latter, with lasting and devastating consequences for the family. Maya's father is interviewed in a film that tells a nightmarish story and raises big questions about how medical professionals should deal with young patients.
Jack Seale
I Love My Dad
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2022
- James Morosini
- 96 mins
- 15
Summary:
A hopelessly estranged father cons his son in a desperate attempt to bond and reconnect. Comedy, starring Patton Oswalt, James Morosini (who also wrote and directed), and Claudia SulewskiHow to watch
Why watch I Love My Dad?:
Catfishing your own son is an unusual subject for a comedy, but it provides the true-life inspiration for this appealingly inappropriate offering from writer/director James Morosini. Morosini also stars as 19-year-old Franklin, who blocks his father, Chuck (Patton Oswalt), on social media after the pair have an argument. Desperate to reconnect, Chuck starts posing on Facebook as an attractive young woman, "Becca", whose identity has been "borrowed" from a real waitress (Claudia Sulewski).
The film succeeds in generating guffaws, eye-rolls and winces in equal measure.
Steve Morrissey
The Grand Tour
- 2016
- Lifestyle
- Comedy
- PG
Summary:
Jeremy, Richard and James embark on an adventure across the globe, driving new and exciting automobiles from manufacturers all over the world.How to watch
Why watch The Grand Tour: Eurocrash?:
The latest foreign jolly for Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May sees them take a road trip across central Europe, with Gdansk in Poland as the starting point and stop-offs in Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia. After a classic bout of unlikely car selections, the meandering odyssey is interrupted by horses, "Soviet-style Formula One", a superstar racing driver and an ambush by deadly archers, before arriving at a climax with pretensions to rival the Fast and Furious film franchise. Rumours persist that Clarkson's days on Prime Video are numbered, but he and his pals have already filmed another special: they'll soon have sand in their carburettors as they race across Mauritania.
Jack Seale
Extraction 2
- Action
- Thriller
- 2023
- Sam Hargrave
- 123 mins
- 15
Summary:
In April 2020, Chris Hemsworth temporarily dropped Thor's mighty hammer to headline Sam Hargrave's action-packed thriller Extraction based on Ande Parks' graphic novel Ciudad. He flexed his muscles as Australian black market mercenary Tyler Rake, who masterminds the daredevil rescue of an imprisoned Indian drug lord's kidnapped son. Rake returns in a gung-ho sequel penned by Joe Russo, which restores Hargrave to the director's chair and welcomes back Golshifteh Farahani as fellow mercenary Nik Khan. This time, Rake and his associates are challenged to complete a seemingly impossible mission: to infiltrate a heavily fortified prison and extract the family of a ruthless Georgian gangsterHow to watch
Why watch Extraction 2?:
As his horticultural surname suggests, action man Tyler Rake is made of sturdy, robustly practical stuff. 2020’s Extraction culminated with our hero clutching his neck after sustaining an apparently fatal gunshot wound, before plunging ominously into a river.
However, you can’t keep a good extractor down and this kind-hearted mercenary has been resurrected for a sequel, with Chris Hemsworth returning to fill Tyler’s boots and audacious rescues once again on the agenda. Fans of the first film should be satisfied, and the quality of the action is easily enough to justify Tyler’s return.
Emma Simmonds
Stan Lee
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 2023
- David Gelb
- 86 mins
- PG
Summary:
Born in 1922 in New York, Stan Lee joined the family-run business Timely Comics (rechristened Marvel Comics in the 1960s) as a teenager and he found his niche as a comic book writer. Over a long an illustrious career, he co-created popular characters including Ant-Man, The Avengers, Black Panther, Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Silver Surfer, Spider-Man, Thor and X-Men and Lee famously enjoyed comical cameos in Marvel Studios' various films. This feature-length documentary directed by David Gelb unearths a treasure trove of previously unseen recorded memories and footage to chart Lee's life and career in his own words. Close friends and colleagues offer glowing tributes to the late artist, interspersed with archive interviews, newsreel footage and photographsHow to watch
Why watch Stan Lee?:
The driving force behind Marvel as we know it, the comic-book writer Stan Lee died in 2018 but would have celebrated his 100th birthday at the end of last year. To mark it, Disney Plus has commissioned this biography of the man who co-created Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and many more characters that have taken on new life as major movie franchises in recent decades. Lee, whose habit of cameoing in Marvel films makes him technically Hollywood's highest-grossing actor of all time, is heralded here personally as well as professionally.
Jack Seale
Black Mirror
- 2011
- Horror
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
"Black Mirror" is a series of three one-off dramas about the stranglehold technology has on almost every aspect of people's lives. Charlie Brooker authors the first two and the third is written by Jesse Armstrong. In the first episode, The National Anthem, fictional prime minister Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear) faces a dilemma when Princess Susannah (Lydia Wilson), a much-loved member of the royal household, is kidnapped. It premiered on Channel 4 in December 2011.How to watch
Why watch Black Mirror?:
Charlie Brooker's dystopian anthology returns with five new fables, led by an episode that might be the cleverest idea Black Mirror has ever had. Annie Murphy is Joan, an ordinary woman whose ordinary day sees her do several things that aren't particularly awful, but which she wouldn't want the whole world to see...then she gets home, fires up a streaming service and discovers new drama Joan Is Awful, in which Salma Hayek plays a woman called Joan who does everything the real Joan has just done. It gets a lot more mindbending from there and will have you musing on it long after the credits roll.
Other new stories include one set in an alternative 1969 (starring Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul), another in the north of England in 1979, a Scottish mystery, and a tale about a star beset by paparazzi.
Jack Seale
The Full Monty
- 2023
- Comedy
- Romance
- 15
Summary:
In 1998, feelgood British comedy drama The Full Monty stormed the Academy Awards with four nominations including Best Picture and Best Direction. A quarter of a century later, most of the original cast return for an eight-part series written by Simon Beaufoy and Alice Nutter set in present-day Sheffield. The old gang of Dave (Mark Addy), Gaz (Robert Carlyle), Gerald (Tom Wilkinson), Horse (Paul Barber) and Lomper (Steve Huison) are still trying to make ends meet. Their on-stage theatrics to Tom Jones' rendition of "You Can Leave Your Hat On" are but a distant memory. A get rich scheme involving a graffiti artist (Arnold Oceng) temporarily distracts Gaz from his primary focus: supporting his spunky teenage daughter Destiny (Talitha Wing) as she finds her wayward path through life.How to watch
Why watch The Full Monty?:
Television loves a movie spin-off/sequel these days, but they rarely have such a direct link to the original film: 26 years since the film The Full Monty introduced us to a gang of ex-steelworkers in Sheffield, forming a striptease troupe to try to make ends meet, the same characters are back, played by the same actors. As the first episode makes clear with its montage of real-life politicians emptily promising to improve life in the post-industrial North, the underlying theme of people left to cope with their dwindling prospects remains. As the lads and their loved ones get into a series of light comedy-drama scrapes, the portrayal of a society that has simply abandoned these characters is unflinching. Sometimes that's an uneasy mix, but when The Full Monty is funny it's hilarious, and when it's hard-hitting it's devastating.
Jack Seale