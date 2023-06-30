Meanwhile, unless you've been living under a rock for the past week, you'll know that after four long years, Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror recently returned, with five new episodes and five more opportunities to be completely terrified and entertained in equal measure. As ever, a stellar cast stuffed with big-name actors - including Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard's Salma Hayek Pinault and Paapa Essiedu - plus talented up-and-comers have been brought together to tell the tales.

Elsewhere, long-time pals Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back with a new motoring adventure, The Grand Tour: Eurocrash. The show follows the gang as they head off on a Central European road trip, driving “cars nobody would ever dream of”, visiting the best tourist hotspots - and, of course, pulling plenty of pranks on each other along the way...

But if movies are more your thing, there's a whole host here for you to choose from, too: Chris Hemsworth is back in action follow-up Extraction 2, or you could check out blockbuster sequel Avatar: the Way of Water, Eva Longoria's spicy tale Flamin' Hot or the new Rocky spin-off Creed III, to name just a few.

There's plenty of other streaming options, and so to give you a bit of a hand, RadioTimes.com has collated some of the best new offerings: from Netflix and Disney Plus to Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and Apple TV+, here are the latest highlights across the services.

Whether it’s a thought-provoking documentary like Take Care of Maya, a French psychological drama such as What Pauline Is Not Telling You or a nature series like Our Planet II, there's something to suit everyone's taste.

Take a look at the list below, which includes all the details about where you can watch any title – and why they’re worth your time.