Aptly titled Ocean, his latest documentary has just landed in cinemas, and offers a "sobering overview" of the state of Earth's seas.

Of course, it features the beautiful cinematography, epic soundtrack and powerful insights we've come to expect from Attenborough's work, as well as rallying revelations about the climate crisis – and what we can do to tackle it.

But where and when can you watch it? Read on to find out.

How to watch Ocean – is it streaming?

A bait ball in the open ocean near the Azores, as seen in Ocean with David Attenborough. Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios/Doug Anderson

Ocean isn't available to stream just yet.

Currently, you can only watch it in cinemas. After its month-long theatrical release, the film will be available to watch digitally.

When will Ocean be released digitally?

Ocean will air on National Geographic on Saturday 7th June before it lands on streamer Disney+ on Sunday 8th June, a month after its theatrical release.

Those in the US will be able to watch it on Hulu, also from 8th June.

Ocean with David Attenborough was released in UK cinemas on Thursday 8th May 2025.

