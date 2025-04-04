Despite generally lukewarm reviews, that's a commercial hit whichever way you look at it.

Based on the immensely popular video game of the same name, the film boasts plenty of star power in the shape of Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge, while there are also key roles for the likes of Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, Wednesday's Emma Myers and teen actor Sebastian Hansen.

The film follows a quartet of misfits (Momoa, Brooks, Myers and Hansen) who find themselves thrust into a magical quest alongside a crafter named Steve (Black) when they are unexpectedly pulled into the Overworld – and must rely on their creativity to make it out alive.

Intrigued and wondering how you can watch the film? Read on for everything you need to know, including all we know so far about a streaming date.

How to watch A Minecraft Movie – is it streaming?

As things stand, the only way to watch the film is in cinemas – with the movie having been given an exclusive theatrical release of Friday 4th April 2025.

The good news is that there will be plenty of showings at most major cinemas – so check your local for the times that suit you.

By the looks of things, the film is going to enjoy a very fruitful theatrical run, with Deadline reporting that the film could be in line to enjoy a "platinum" weekend at the box office.

Of course, such big success will mean that viewers will presumably have to wait a fair while before Warner Bros decides to release the film on premium video-on-demand platforms – given that the studio tends to base its streaming dates on how well its films perform financially.

With that in mind, we're probably still at least a couple of months out from a streaming debut for the film, but we'll keep this page updated as and when we get any more news.

Will A Minecraft Movie be on Netflix?

No – at least, not imminently. As with all Warner Bros movies, the film will eventually be available on streaming service Max in the US, but of course that platform is not available in the UK.

It's therefore currently unclear which – if any – subscription streaming services the film will show up on and when in the UK, but we'll be keeping our eye out for any updates.

And it's worth noting that a fair few major Warner Bros films – including The Batman and the Fantastic Beasts films – are currently streaming on Netflix, so an eventual streaming release on the service can't be ruled out, but if it does happen at all we'll likely still have a fairly long while to wait.

A Minecraft Movie trailer

If you're still undecided whether the film is worth taking a trip to the pictures for, the below trailer gives a fairly accurate representation of the tone and style you can expect:

A Minecraft Movie is now showing in UK cinemas.

