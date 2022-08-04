Neil Gaiman executive produces this live-action version of his esteemed work which stars theatre actor Tom Sturridge as godlike endless being Dream (also known as Morpheus or the Sandman).

For years, comic book fans have fantasised about a truly faithful adaptation of The Sandman , which is what they appear to be getting this summer courtesy of Netflix.

As his name suggests, he is the king of dreams and nightmares, a role which makes him responsible for both the wonders and the horrors that humans experience when they fall asleep.

However, when he is encaged by occultists in the early 20th century, his kingdom falls into a state of decay and devastating consequences are also felt in the mortal world.

The source material is so legendary that it's no surprise Gaiman has been able to assemble a truly star-studded cast for this project, with familiar faces from Stephen Fry to Jenna Coleman showing up across this initial 11-episode run.

Read on for your introduction to The Sandman cast on Netflix.

Tom Sturridge plays Dream/Morpheus/The Sandman

Netflix

Who is Dream? Dream is one of several endless beings who exist in service to the human race. His particular domain is that of dreams and nightmares, conjuring fantasies both wondrous and terrifying that humans experience when they fall asleep. When he is summoned and imprisoned by a fanatical cult in the early 20th century, the Dreaming (his kingdom) begins to decay in his absence, while people across the world begin to suffer from a peculiar disorder dubbed the Sleepy Sickness. Suffice to say, he has a lot to fix when his freedom is finally reclaimed.

What else has Tom Sturridge been in? Sturridge has earned high praise for his work in the theatre, earning nominations at both the Tony and Olivier Awards. On screen, he is known for films The Boat That Rocked, Journey's End and Velvet Buzzsaw, while he also portrayed Henry VI in period drama The Hollow Crown.

Jenna Coleman plays Johanna Constantine

Netflix

Who is Johanna Constantine? Constantine is a modern-day occult detective, known for investigating all manner of paranormal disturbances from hauntings to exorcisms. She is based on the DC Comics character John Constantine, who has previously been portrayed in live-action by Keanu Reeves and Matt Ryan.

What else has Jenna Coleman been in? Coleman previously collaborated with Neil Gaiman on Doctor Who, where she played companion Clara Oswald opposite Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi. She went on to portray Queen Victoria in ITV's historical drama about the monarch's younger years and Marie-Andrée Leclerc in BBC crime drama The Serpent. She is also known for romantic drama film Me Before You and Captain America: The First Avenger, where she can be seen briefly on date with Bucky Barnes.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gwendoline Christie plays Lucifer Morningstar

Netflix

Who is Lucifer Morningstar? Lucifer is the Lord of Hell, who oversees the punishment of sinners and has an army of demons at their disposal. Dream has no choice but to enter their dangerous kingdom while attempting to restore his weakened powers.

What else has Gwendoline Christie been in? Christie broke out in the cast of fantasy drama Game of Thrones, where she played noble warrior Brienne of Tarth. She was later cast in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as First Order operative Captain Phasma, while other film projects include The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 and The Personal History of David Copperfield. Christie also starred opposite Nicole Kidman in gritty drama Top of the Lake: China Girl.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays Death

Netflix

Who is Death? Death is Dream's older sister and a wise soul who offers sage advice. She is charged with transporting humans from life into the death, approaching them kindly to help settle their fears about what comes next.

What else has Kirby Howell-Baptiste been in? Howell-Baptiste is best known for her role as scientist Simone Garnett on fantasy sitcom The Good Place. She reunited with star Kristen Bell for the belated fourth season of Veronica Mars, whilst she is also known for film roles in A Dog's Purpose and Disney's Cruella.

Mason Alexander Park plays Desire

Netflix

Who is Desire? Desire is another of Dream's siblings, who is a twin of Despair. Their relationship with Dream is fraught with tension, viewing their older brother as a rival.

What else has Mason Alexander Park been in? Park became established through theatre work but has recently been making moves towards the screen, portraying Gren in Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop.

Boyd Holbrook plays The Corinthian

Netflix

Who is The Corinthian? The Corinthian is a nightmare created by Dream, who escapes into the real world and earns a reputation as a serial killer.

What else has Boyd Holbrook been in? Holbrook has appeared in a number of Hollywood films, including Gone Girl, Logan and The Predator, while he is also known for portraying DEA agent Steve Murphy in Netflix thriller Narcos.

Vivienne Acheampong plays Lucienne

Netflix

Who is Lucienne? Lucienne is Dream's most-trusted adviser and the resident librarian of the Dreaming. During his century of imprisonment, she never loses hope that he will return.

What else has Vivienne Acheampong been in? Previously, Acheampong has appeared in sketch comedy Famalam and Netflix's The One, while she also had a small role in Robert Zemeckis's recent remake of The Witches.

Charles Dance plays Sir Roderick Burgess

Netflix

Who is Sir Roderick Burgess? Sir Roderick is the leader of a cult who is intent on summoning Death to the mortal world and forcing her to bend to their will. However, their spell does not go as planned and Dream is instead imprisoned in his basement, with grave consequences for the mortal world and beyond.

What else has Charles Dance been in? Dance is one of the UK's best-known actors with roles dating back to the 1970s. Among his most famous projects are Alien 3, Gosford Park, The Imitation Game, Game of Thrones and The Crown. Most recently, he has appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Mank, The King's Man and The Singapore Grip.

David Thewlis plays John Dee/Doctor Destiny

Netflix

Who is John Dee? John Dee is a disturbed man who once possessed one of the objects of Dream's power, but it corrupted his soul and led him to do unspeakable things.

What else has David Thewlis been in? Thewlis is best known for playing the role of Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter film series, appearing in five entries in total. His other blockbuster work includes Red 2 and Wonder Woman, while he has also taken dramatic roles in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, War Horse, The Theory of Everything and I'm Thinking of Ending Things. On the small screen, you may know him from Fargo's third season or his voice role on Big Mouth, which he reprised for recent spin-off Human Resources.

Emma Duncan plays Bette Munroe

Netflix

Who is Bette? Bette is a waitress at a 24-hour diner, but she really wishes to be a writer.

What else has Emma Duncan been in? Duncan played Maia Frisch in the US hospital drama Chicago Med.

Vanesu Samunyai (aka Kyo Ra) plays Rose Walker

Netflix

Who is Rose Walker? Rose is a young woman who is attempting to track down her younger brother, who was placed into foster care after the death of their parents.

What else has Vanesu Samunyai been in? Also known by the name Kyo Ra, this is her screen debut.

Stephen Fry plays Gilbert

Netflix

Who is Gilbert? Gilbert is a mysterious man who lives in a house shared with several other eccentric personalities.

What else has Stephen Fry been in? Fry is one of the biggest names in British comedy, beginning his career as part of double act Fry & Laurie, which led to roles in sitcoms Jeeves and Wooster, and Blackadder. His film projects include Gosford Park, V for Vendetta, Alice in Wonderland, Sherlock Homes: A Game of Shadows and The Hobbit trilogy. Most recently, he has appeared in television dramas It's A Sin and The Dropout, while he has a small voice role in Heartstopper as Headmaster Barnes.

Razane Jammal plays Lyta Hall

Netflix

Who is Lyta Hall? Lyta is a friend and travel companion to Rose Walker.

What else has Razane Jammal been in? Jammal is known for roles in television dramas Paranormal and Berlin Station, while she also starred in a short film directed by Kanye West, titled Cruel Summer.

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays Cain

Netflix

Who is Cain? Inspired by the Biblical figure, Cain is the first murderer who now lives in the realm of the Dreaming.

What else has Sanjeev Bhaskar been in? Bhaskar currently stars in ITV's hit crime drama Unforgotten, which formerly co-starred Nicola Walker. Previously, he had been best known for his comedy work, including Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42. He has previously collaborated with Neil Gaiman on the BBC/Prime Video adaptation of Good Omens and currently stars in GOLD's Sandylands. On the big screen, his projects include Paddington 2 and Yesterday.

Asim Chaudhry plays Abel

Netflix

Who is Abel? Inspired by the Biblical figure, Abel was the first ever victim who now lives with his brother in the Dreaming.

What else has Asim Chaudhry been in? Chaudhry broke out in the cast of acclaimed BBC sitcom People Just Do Nothing, where he earned two BAFTA nominations for his portrayal of aspiring entrepreneur Chabuddy G. Since then, he has had further acting roles in Greed and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, as well as competing on Greg Davies'a challenge show Taskmaster.

Donna Preston plays Despair

Netflix

Who is Despair? Despair is the twin of Desire.

What else has Donna Preston been in? Preston recently appeared in Catherine Tate's prison comedy Hard Cell and has also appeared in skits for Michael McIntyre's Big Show. She played Bev in Inside No. 9 season 6's Hurry Up and Wait.

Patton Oswalt plays Matthew the Raven

Netflix

Who is Matthew? Matthew was once a human being, but became a raven after death. In his current form, he can act as a spy and advisor to Dream.

What else has Patton Oswalt been in? Oswalt is an unashamed comic book super-fan who has appeared in many genre projects, including Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Mystery Science Theatre 3000, The Boys, MODOK and, most recently, Eternals, where he voiced Pip the Troll (companion to Harry Styles' sStarfox). You may also recognise his dulcet tones from Pixar's acclaimed 2007 hit Ratatouille, where he voiced Remy. While best known for his comedy work, Oswalt has also taken dramatic roles, working with Diablo Cody on Young Adult and United States of Tara.

Mark Hamill plays Merv Pumpkinhead

Netflix

Who is Merv Pumpkinhead? The peculiar Merv Pumpkinhead is one of many residents of the Dreaming.

What else has Mark Hamill been in? Of course, Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga. However, he has also earned much acclaim for his voice work, with his most memorable role being that of DC villain The Joker across various Batman animated projects and video games.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 5th August. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.