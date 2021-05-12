People Just Do Nothing – Big in Japan release date: Trailer and latest news on the movie spin-off

Over the years, countless popular sitcoms have made the transition to the big screen – some successfully, some not so much – and the latest to attempt it is the BBC’s award-winning mockumentary People Just Do Nothing.

The film, titled People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan, will see the Kurupt FM boys reunite for a trip to Japan after discovering that one of their songs has been used in a popular game show. International stardom, they assume, must surely await.

The film will be getting a theatrical release this summer, and a first trailer was recently released teasing the hilarious adventure, as Grindah and the gang aim to land a record deal while struggling to adjust to a very different culture.

“You gotta go where the music takes you,” says DJ Beats. “Brentford, Ipswich… and now Japan!”

Read on for everything you need to know about the film.

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan release date

The film will make its way to cinemas this summer – arriving on Wednesday 18th August 2021.

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan trailer

In May 2021, the first trailer was released for the film – and it looks like Grindah and co have not lost anything in ambition since their pirate radio station was closed down. You can watch it in full below.

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan cast

The good news for fans of the TV series is that all the major stars are back for the film. That means that Allan Mustafa reprises his role as Kurupt’s head honcho MC Grindah, Hugo Chegwin returns as cofounder DJ Beats and Asim Chaudhry is back as ambitious entrepreneur and Kurupt’s manager Chabuddy G.

Universal

Steve Stamp and Dan Sylvester are also both back as remaining Kurrpt members Steves and Decoy, while Lily Brazier returns as Grindah’s wife Miche.

And of course, there are some new cast members as well – with Japanese stars Ken Yamamura (Godzilla, Black Mirror) and Hitomi Souno playing characters called Taka and Miki.

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan plot

The film picks up with the Kurupt FM boys after their pirate radio station has closed down, and at first, life seems much quieter.

But that all changes when they hear that one of their songs has somehow made it onto the soundtrack of a popular Japanese game show – and their music is therefore reaching an audience of millions.

Naturally, the boys assume this means superstardom must await and so they travel to Japan with manager Chabuddy G in tow, desperate to secure a record deal at any cost.

Of course, it won’t be that easy – and it looks like there could be something of a culture clash in-store for Kurupt FM when they make the journey.

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan is released in UK cinemas on 18th August 2021.