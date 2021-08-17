People Just Do Nothing stars reveal if we’ll see Kurupt FM again after movie spin-off

After five series of People Just Do Nothing, Kurupt FM are preparing to make their big-screen debut this week, with MC Grindah and co. jetting off to Japan as they aim to go global.

Advertisement

And despite previous suggestions that the film might mark the swansong for the pirate radio station, it seems that the stars could be up for revisiting their characters a few years down the line.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“It’s funny because we did say that we just wanted to end it, but [Alan] Partridge is a great reference,” Allan ‘Seapa’ Mustafa (Grindah) explained to RadioTimes.com. “Because that would make sense – that’s something that could go off for like, years, and then come back…”

And Mustafa and DJ Beats star Hugo Chegwin had a few ideas for ways in which the characters could return in different forms in the future.

“Yeah like Beats and Grindah Investigate,” Chegwin said, before Mustafa joked, “Or Beats and Grindah Go Dogging!”

“But that’s you know, maybe in the future,” Mustafa added. “But for now, I think it’s nice; the film’s the icing on the cake. We’ve put a lot of stuff out there for people to live with and those characters will never die. You know, it’s there. So yeah, who knows in the future?”

Co-stars Steve Stamp (DJ Steves) and Asim Chaudhry (Chabuddy G) also suggested there was the possibility of further exploits for the Kurupt boys, and similarly used Alan Partridge as a reference point.

“No one dies – spoiler alert,” Stamp said. “So it’s kind of open to more adventures and it’s just finding the right way to use these characters.

“I guess we don’t what to sort of outstay our welcome, and we don’t want to do anything that’s not for the right reasons, but we love playing the characters. It’s the most fun job in the world. So it’s always tempting to dip back into it somehow.”

“And I think Coogan and Partridge is like – that’s a great example,” Chaudhry added. “Because I think what he’s done is that he’s always taken his time with it. It’s not like every year you get a new Partridge project, but when it’s right, and it feels right, he does it.

“So I think, for us, that would be the same thing. You just have to treat them with respect. You treat the character with respect and a lot of care and detail, then the fans will see that as well.”

“And I think for ourselves, in the same way that Steve Coogan has been able to go off and do more serious roles and write stuff and make things – he’s got his own production company – it’s kind of not keeping ourselves too boxed in,” Stamp continued.

Advertisement

“We know that we’ll always be Chabuddy and Steves, like, we know that,” Chaudhry said. “But we want to try and do other stuff as well!”