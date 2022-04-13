Catherine Tate's latest series Hard Cell is available on Netflix now, with the full first season available to binge.

The 6-part mockumentary comes to a dramatic and shocking ending, when it is revealed that Ange, the timid inmate who has just been let free after her case was overturned, has orchestrated the stabbing of fellow inmate and rival Anastasia.

Not only that, but it looks like Governor Laura might be dealing with the new stresses of motherhood, after Charlee gives birth and asks her to take the baby.

So, the question remains, will there be a second season of Hard Cell on the way?

Will there be a Hard Cell season 2?

With all these hanging threads, thoughts inevitably turn to the potential for a second season, and speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Tate acknowledged that "obviously it has the potential to go somewhere else".

However, she said that a second season was "not where [her] head is at at the moment".

"It would take a lot of knuckling down to do that," Tate continued. "But I mean, I would obviously be delighted to do it. Of course I’d like to do another series, but I’m terribly proud of this one and it does have its own ending.

"I’m quite a big fan of things ending with loose ends. I think that’s sort of life, isn't it? Life doesn't tie itself up in a neat bow. And so I'd be delighted if it got another series, and I'm happy for it to stand alone."

The first season saw Tate play six characters in the Hard Cell cast - the prison governor Laura, inmates Big Viv, Ange and Ros, Ros' mother Anne Marie and guard Marco.

Tate also recently explained to RadioTimes.com how her experience on this series differed with her previous shows, and said that working with Netflix was a "fantastic experience".

