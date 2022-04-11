Catherine Tate explains how Hard Cell differs from her previous shows

The 6-part mockumentary is set in fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley, and stars Tate as multiple characters including Governor Laura Willis, inmate Big Viv and guard Marco, amongst others.

Catherine Tate's new prison comedy Hard Cell is dropping on Netflix tomorrow (12th April), with this being her first collaboration with the streamer.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Tate revealed the biggest difference between her new series and previous shows such as The Catherine Tate Show or Catherine Tate's Nan.

Tate said: "The process is kind of completely the same, only my stuff was all shot in front of a studio audience and obviously this isn't. And so what I don't have is the direct connection with the audience straight there."

Catherine Tate as Ange in Hard Cell Netflix

When asked about working with the streamer, Tate said: "I have to say, working with Netflix creatively was a fantastic experience. I hoped but didn't expect to get the amount of creative freedom that I got, and so I'm so grateful to them.

"And I have to say, from a script point of view they were fairly hands-off but when the notes came they were really insightful and moved the project forward. So I thought it was a great experience."

Hard Cell was first announced in June 2021, with executive producer Kristian Smith calling the series "funny and touching all at once".

The show follows the prison's Governor Laura who believes that creativity leads to rehabilitation, and therefore plans to put on a musical starring the inmates and directed by ex-EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison (playing herself).

The cast includes Tate, Fergison, Christian Brassington (Poldark), Jola Olajide, Niky Wardley (The Catherine Tate Show) and Peter Singh (The Capture).

You can watch the trailer now and can read RadioTimes.com's review of the series here.

Hard Cell is available to stream on Netflix from Tuesday 12th April 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

