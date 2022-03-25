Tate plays several roles in the mockumentary-style series, with the most prominent in this initial teaser being incoming governor Laura Willis, who comes up with the bold idea to stage a musical inside the institution.

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Catherine Tate's upcoming comedy series Hard Cell , which follows the convicts and staff at a fictional women's prison.

She hopes that some healthy creative expression will bring out the best in her inmates and place them on a better path in life, but it's safe to say her colleagues are rather sceptical on the matter.

It's not hard to see why – as one of Tate's inmates, named Big Viv, reveals in a later clip: "I'm a natural born entertainer. I'm also incredibly violent and singing is my happy place."

Among Tate's other characters in the show is a straight-talking male guard and a newly convicted woman who appears to be very daunted by the thought of prison life.

The comedian's transformation into several distinct roles harks back to her self-titled BBC sketch show, which itself is having something of a comeback this year in the form of feature film spin-off The Nan Movie.

Hard Cell also features a number of other performers, including Donna Preston (Inside No. 9), Christian Brassington (Poldark) and Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders).

You can check out the first trailer for Hard Cell below.

In addition to her comedy work, Tate is known for her role as Donna Noble in Doctor Who, which she recently denied she was returning to amid rumours of a guest appearance to commemorate the sci-fi's 60th anniversary.

Hard Cell is available to stream on Netflix from Tuesday 12th April 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

