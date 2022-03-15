Catherine Tate addresses Doctor Who return rumours

The Donna Noble star has been heavily linked with a return to the sci-fi show in recent months, with rumours that she might rejoin the cast for the upcoming 60th anniversary special.

Catherine Tate has revealed that she hasn't been contacted about a possible return to Doctor Who – but teased she would be open to reprising her role should the opportunity arise.

And she addressed those rumours during an appearance on The One Show to promote her new film The Nan Movie, telling Jermaine Jenas that she "probably started a lot of them" herself.

"What can I tell you? No, I wish it was [true]," she said. "Well, no one's been in touch."

But she added: "I'm on the same number, I'd just like to say. So, if you've got the money, I've got the time."

After first playing the role of Donna as a guest star in the 2006 Christmas special The Runaway Bride, Tate joined the TARDIS as a regular companion for season 4 in 2008, starring in a total of 16 episodes.

She has also reprised the role in a series of audio adventures for Big Finish, appearing alongside David Tennant in The Tenth Doctor Adventures.

Talk of a return is partly enhanced by the fact that former showrunner Russell T Davies, who was the boss during Tate's time on the show, is returning to helm the 14th season.

Davies will take over from outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall, who will be stepping down alongside current Doctor Jodie Whittaker later this year.

Doctor Who continues with Legend of the Sea Devils on BBC One this spring. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.

