The series will follow the inmates, staff and visitors of a fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley, with Tate playing multiple characters, as well as being the show's writer and creator.

Catherine Tate is returning to TV for a brand-new Netflix mockumentary, Hard Cell , and we've now been given a look at some of the characters she will be playing.

Set over a six week period, Hard Cell follows the inmates as they rehearse a musical directed by ex-EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison.

Described as "funny yet surprisingly moving", the series sees Tate play Laura, HMP Woldsley’s governor who's "a bleeding heart liberal in kitten heels"; Ros, a popular and bouncy inmate; and Ange, an innocent and timid first-timer.

She also plays Big Viv, a terrifying inmate who is feared by everyone but develops a passion for theatre; Marco, a guard from Essex who's more committed to his appearance than his job; and Anne Marie, Ros' mother and a mean ex-con who visits her when she's run out of money.

Speaking about the show last year, executive producer Kristian Smith said: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate.

"This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility."

This comes as Tate's new film Nan: The Movie, a spin-off of The Catherine Tate Show and Catherine Tate's Nan, releases in cinemas on Friday 18th March.

Hard Cell will be available to stream on Netflix on 12th April. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

