The One release date: Latest news on Netflix’s dystopian drama

Following in the footsteps of Black Mirror and Amazon Prime Video’s Soulmates, a new series from Netflix will delve into the consequences that occur when technology is allowed to dictate our personal relationships.

Advertisement

The One is set in the near future, when a mere hair sample is all that is required to determine the person you are genetically predisposed to fall in love with.

What seems like the ultimate convenience – no more dating apps for us – is quickly revealed to have unexpected and highly damaging repercussions.

Read on for everything you need to know about The One on Netflix.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The One release date

The One will be available to stream as a binge-watch box set on Netflix from Friday 12th March.

Sign up to Netflix from their website, with plans starting from £5.99 per month.

The One cast

Netflix

Hannah Ware leads the cast of The One on Netflix, who may be familiar to some telly fans from her past roles in Kelsey Grammer’s Boss and short-lived US soap opera, Betrayal.

Here she plays Rebecca, the founder of soulmate tech company MatchDNA, but her ambition may blind her to the dangers of her work.

Dimitri Leonidas (Riviera) plays James, the co-founder of MatchDNA and formerly one of Rebecca’s closest friends, but he left the company under mysterious circumstances.

Amir El-Masry (Industry) plays Ben, another of Rebecca’s friends who has always yearned for something more, but her own technology partners her up Ethan (Mrs Wilson‘s Wilf Scolding).

Another key couple in the story is journalist Mark (Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Harlots) and his wife, Hannah (Lois Chimimba, A Discovery of Witches), who becomes frightened that he will leave her for a MatchDNA partner when the technology proves successful.

Rounding out the main cast are Stephen Campbell Moore (Downton Abbey), Diarmaid Murtagh (Devils), Pallavi Sharda (Lion), Zoë Tapper (Mr Selfridge) and Gregg Chillin (Da Vinci’s Demons).

The One plot

The One is set “five minutes” in the future, where cutting-edge technology allows people to identify their soulmate using a simple hair sample.

What begins as a hugely exciting scientific breakthrough soon degenerates into something far more sinister, as people struggle to cope with the implications and an ambitious CEO falls under increasing scrutiny.

The One trailer

The first trailer for Netflix’s The One was released in February 2021, setting up the premise, the key players and the ominous tone. Watch below:

Advertisement

The One is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 12th March. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.