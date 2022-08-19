David Tennant and James McAvoy join bonus episode of The Sandman

The episode consists of one animated part, titled A Dream of a Thousand Cats, and one live-action, called Calliope – and is added to the streamer today, meaning fans can already head back into The Sandman universe.

Netflix has revealed that The Sandman fans can now enjoy a two-part bonus episode of the hit comic adaptation, with the likes of David Tennant, Sandra Oh, and James McAvoy all joining the cast.

Both parts are based on popular instalments of Neil Gaiman's original comic book series, and will come as welcome news to the fans who have helped the fantasy series nab the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 for two consecutive weeks.

The voice cast for the first part is especially star-studded, with Tennant, Oh and McAvoy joined by a host of other famous names including Joe Lycett, Michael Sheen, Diane Morgan, and even Gaiman himself.

Hisko Hulsing, who directed A Dream of a Thousand Cats, said: "We endeavored to make the animated version of A Dream of a Thousand Cats as mesmerising and hypnotic as we could by utilising the magic of real oil paintings on canvas.

"We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time."

Tom Sturridge as Dream in The Sandman. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meanwhile, Calliope stars Melissanthi Mahut (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga) in the title role alongside the likes of Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill, Shadow and Bone's Amita Suman and British acting legend Sir Derek Jacobi.

Since it debuted earlier this month, The Sandman has gone down a treat with fans, who were especially happy given the many difficulties there had been in bringing the comics to the screen over the years.

Although nothing has been confirmed so far, hopes are already high for a second run – with the cast and creatives all having underlined their desire to make more.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

