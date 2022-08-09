Not only has showrunner Allan Heinberg already outlined that he is "ready to go" for a potential second season, but Gaiman himself has teased that a number of spin-offs could be on the cards as well.

The long-awaited Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman has gone down a treat since it was added to the streamer last week – and there's some good news for fans already eager for further episodes.

Specifically, the revered author has revealed that a separate series focusing on Jenna Coleman's character Johanna Constantine could be a goer at some point in the future.

"Anybody who has seen The Sandman episode 3 has sidled over to us at some point or other in the last six months and said, 'Do you think there’s any possibility that we could do a Johanna Constantine show with Jenna Coleman?'" he told Variety in a recent interview.

"And, oh my God, she’s a star and you just want to see her going through battling demons and destroying other people’s lives. So that’s in there, too. We can keep going on this for a long time to come."

Jenna Coleman and Tom Sturridge in The Sandman. Netflix

And Gaiman isn't alone in hoping to do more with Coleman's character. In a separate interview with Rolling Stone, Heinberg teased that "We’d love to do more Johanna Constantine in the present."

The character is based on the DC Comics character John Constantine – who has previously been portrayed in live-action by both Keanu Reeves and Matt Ryan – and is an occult detective known for investigating all manner of paranormal disturbances from hauntings to exorcisms.

And Coleman actually plays two different versions of the character in the series – one of them based in the modern day, and the other an identical eighteenth-century ancestor.

