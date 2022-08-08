The Sandman team "ready to go" on a potential season 2

Based on the DC Comics title of the same name, The Sandman tells the story of Dream, a godlike being who is responsible for creating the dreams and nightmares that humans experience while they sleep.

The show-runner of Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed fantasy graphic novels The Sandman has said season 2 is "ready to go" if the series gets the green-light.

The first season adapts Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll's House, with endless being Dream (Tom Sturridge) escaping captivity and searching for the objects of his power.

Show-runner Allan Heinberg has revealed that he is "getting everything in position" for the next instalment if it gets commissioned.

"Well, we had a writer’s room for 20 weeks to talk about season 2 and to break stories and generate outlines and first drafts," he told Rolling Stone. "And now I’m having early talks with production design and VFX and getting everything into position, so that if we are lucky enough to have a season 2, we’re ready to go, ideally with the same team who made season 1."

Jenna Coleman plays Johanna Constantine in The Sandman. Netflix

Heinberg also said that if they created more standalone anthology issues with other characters, then the series could "go on for quite some time".

"In success, we could talk about doing all kinds of things," he continued. "If we're able to do more standalone anthology issues, then it would take longer than if we were just staying on Dream’s track. And we’d love to do more Johanna Constantine in the present.

"The Corinthian could return, because he’s not really in the comic again – except for one cameo – until later. So it depends on what people respond to, and how many viewers we have and how much success we have as a season 1 show. It could go on for quite some time, if we had the viewers."

The first season of The Sandman ended with a teaser of what's to come, with Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer Morningstar returning to the forefront.

