Cruella 2 release date: latest news on the Disney origin story sequel

Given that it’s well-publicized what happens to Cruella DeVil after the events of the puppy skinner’s recent self-titled film, you might think a follow-up was unlikely – but Disney is reportedly pressing ahead with a sequel to the origin story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a second film is in early development at the studio, with plans in place to reunite director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara following the early success of the new film.

In a statement, Disney said that it had been “very pleased” with the film’s success both at the box office and on Disney Plus Premier Access, as well as the strong reactions from audiences and critics that ensured it ranked “among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings.”

The film will presumably take place in between the events of the first film and 101 Dalmatians – perhaps with an ’80s setting – but details are rather scarce at this early stage.

Read on for everything we know so far

Cruella 2 release date

It’s far too early to be thinking about a release date for any sequel just yet – the first film only came out at the end of May, after all, and it’s understood that plans for a second are still in early development.

Bearing in mind the time it will take to write, film and edit a new film we’d be amazed if the film debuts before 2023 at the very earliest, but we’ll keep this page updated as more official information filters through.

Cruella 2 cast

You’d imagine that any sequel could only go ahead with the participation of Emma Stone as the title character, so the La La Land star seems a shoo-in to return, and her trusty sidekicks Horace and Jasper seem likely to be back as well, so we can probably expect to see more of Paul Walter Houser and Joel Fry as well.

As for Emma Thompson, her character Baroness von Hellman ended the first film behind bars, but we imagine Dinsey would be keen for her to return in some capacity in the sequel, while Mark Strong could also be back as her valet John.

Disney

It seems almost certain that Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kayvan Novak will return and Anita and Roger respectively – given the events of the mid-credits sequence and the vital roles those characters have in 101 Dalmatians.

Meanwhile the creative team looks set to be very similar to the first film, with director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara reportedly both in line for a return.

Cruella 2 plot

Beyond the fact that the film will presumably take place between the events of the first Cruella film and 101 Dalmatians, it’s difficult to guess exactly what might happen in the sequel.

Cruella ended the first film a far more ruthless and cunning figure than she was at the start, but she wasn’t quite pure evil just yet – so we imagine the follow-up will continue her villain trajectory, perhaps this time against an ’80s backdrop.

The mid-credits scene saw her give two dalmatians – importantly named Pongo and Perdita – away to her acquaintances Roger and Anita, and we imagine they will play a huge part in the sequel, given Cruella goes on to steal their puppies in 101 Dalmatians.

While precise details may be up in the air though, there’s one thing we can probably bank on – that the sequel will once again be full of fabulous costumes and brilliant needle-drops.

As more plot details emerge, we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest news.

Cruella is currently in cinemas and is also available with Disney Plus Premium Access.