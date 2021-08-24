First look at Sandylands season 2 as Sanjeev Bhaskar teases Tracy-Ann Oberman’s arrival

Sandylands, the sitcom that focuses on the offbeat inhabitants of the titular seaside resort is coming back for season two on Gold, and this time they have a well-known face to EastEnders and Doctor Who fans joining the cast in Tracy-Ann Oberman.

Advertisement

The first series of Sandylands, starring Natalie Dew, finished airing in the spring of 2020 and proved to be such a hit with viewers that a second run was soon commissioned. We now know that it will be airing on Gold in the next couple of months.

Speaking of Oberman joining the cast, Sanjeev Bhaskar told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive chat that it was “great fun”.

“The return visit to Sandylands was once again great fun,” he said. “Made even more so by the arrival of Tracy-Ann Oberman as Donna Vegas, estranged wife of Les Vegas. Sparks did fly!”

Ahead of its release, the season two synopsis offers a glimpse of what’s in store when the show returns. Take a peak below:

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“After what feels like an eternity at sea, series two sees our heroic but also law-breaking duo marooned on a beach that could be literally anywhere but turns out to actually still be in Sandylands. A relieved Les and Emily return home only to discover that Emily’s estranged mother Donna Vegas (Oberman), is back in town and standing, cocktail in hand, in Les’s Egyptian themed lounge.

“With a hefty insurance pay-out on the horizon and yet another unreliable person roped in to keep their secret, only one question remains – will Emily ever escape the clutches of her bickering parents and her seaside hometown?”

Writers Martin Collins and Alex Finch have been talking about the next run, saying;

“We are so excited to be back in Sandylands and working with the brilliant team at UKTV. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got in store for our incredible cast and are absolutely delighted to be welcoming some amazing new faces on a return trip to the beautiful British seaside.”

Jo Sargent, exec producer for King Bert Productions added: “We’re delighted to be returning to sunny Sandylands for another season and to have Tracy-Ann Oberman joining our illustrious cast. Martin and Alex have outdone themselves with brilliantly funny scripts that will see Les’s estranged ‘widow’ Donna returning home to stake her claim to the Les Vegas business empire and her daughter… in that order! Thank you to the team at UKTV and Gold, the perfect home for this show.”

Also singing the show’s praises is UKTV’s Pete Thornton, who said: “Sandylands is a special place for me, and I’m really pleased to finally be returning to it after the long winter months of lockdown. Series one introduced us to a clutch of highly original characters played by an extraordinarily talented cast, and I know the Gold audience will be looking forward to their further adventures, as imagined by two of our most original comic minds, Alex Finch and Martin Collins.”

Sandylands also stars Harriet Webb, David Walliams, Sophie Thompson and Simon Bird.

Advertisement

Sandylands season 2 will air on Gold in October. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.