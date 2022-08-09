The Sandman soundtrack: All the music in Netflix's epic from Neil Gaiman
From classical and baroque instruments to esoteric sounds, David Buckley's score mirrors The Sandman’s range of genres and tones.
From supernatural events and magic to dark trauma and horror, Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman delivers a huge range of genres and tones in its 10-episode run.
Of course, this wide scope mirrors the original comic series, which ran from 1989 to 1996, and featured a narrative so complex and convoluted that it was considered unadaptable by many.
However, with the help of a mega-budget, a starry cast including Tom Sturridge (who portrays Dream/Morpheus) and a beautifully crafted score courtesy of composer David Buckley (The Good Wife, The Gifted), Netflix has finally gone and done it.
Buckley recently opened up about how he kept human feeling in the back of his mind while contending with the show’s vast tonal range.
“The Sandman is an incredibly eclectic story spanning everything from other-worldly magic to deep trauma and horror, but is always told with real human feelings,” he said in a statement.
Ready for a musical dream you won't want to wake up from? Read on for the details of The Sandman's soundtrack.
The Sandman soundtrack: All the music in Netflix's epic from Neil Gaiman
- The Kingdom of Dreams
- Meet Ethel Cripps
- The Threshold of Desire
- Jessamy’s Flight
- The Houses of Secrets & Mysteries
- Dream’s Escape
- Johanna & Rachel
- The Oldest Game
- A Kind Word and a Friendly Face
- God Tells Me to do It
- Every Hundred Years
- A True Annulet
- Dreams Shape the World
- The Throne Room of the King of Dreams
- Jed Walker, Guardian of Sleepers
- Sleep Well, John
- New Dreams to Spur the Minds of Men
- Even a Nightmare can Dream
- A Remedy for Poison
- The Truth of Mankind
- Into the Vortex
- Return to the White Horse
- This is Fiddler’s Green
- Children of the Endless
- There is Hope
- New Dreams… A New Age
- Fortune Go With You
The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 5th August. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to find out what's on tonight.
Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1