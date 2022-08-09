Of course, this wide scope mirrors the original comic series, which ran from 1989 to 1996, and featured a narrative so complex and convoluted that it was considered unadaptable by many.

From supernatural events and magic to dark trauma and horror, Netflix’s new live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman delivers a huge range of genres and tones in its 10-episode run.

However, with the help of a mega-budget, a starry cast including Tom Sturridge (who portrays Dream/Morpheus) and a beautifully crafted score courtesy of composer David Buckley (The Good Wife, The Gifted), Netflix has finally gone and done it.

Buckley recently opened up about how he kept human feeling in the back of his mind while contending with the show’s vast tonal range.

“The Sandman is an incredibly eclectic story spanning everything from other-worldly magic to deep trauma and horror, but is always told with real human feelings,” he said in a statement.

Ready for a musical dream you won't want to wake up from? Read on for the details of The Sandman's soundtrack.

The Sandman soundtrack: All the music in Netflix's epic from Neil Gaiman

The Kingdom of Dreams

Meet Ethel Cripps

The Threshold of Desire

Jessamy’s Flight

The Houses of Secrets & Mysteries

Dream’s Escape

Johanna & Rachel

The Oldest Game

A Kind Word and a Friendly Face

God Tells Me to do It

Every Hundred Years

A True Annulet

Dreams Shape the World

The Throne Room of the King of Dreams

Jed Walker, Guardian of Sleepers

Sleep Well, John

New Dreams to Spur the Minds of Men

Even a Nightmare can Dream

A Remedy for Poison

The Truth of Mankind

Into the Vortex

Return to the White Horse

This is Fiddler’s Green

Children of the Endless

There is Hope

New Dreams… A New Age

Fortune Go With You

