Here's everything you need to know about Greed...

What is Greed about?

A billionaire named Sir Richard “Greedy” McCreadie who made his fortune on the exploitative practices of high street fast fashion, throws an extravagant party to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The film explores how he made his success from the perspective of a writer putting together a biography about his life, while also chronicling the farcical birthday celebration.

Facing a wave of bad publicity following scrutiny from a parliamentary select committee, the biggest worry on McCreadie's mind is the A-list celebrities who keep cancelling on his bash...

Who is the cast of Greed?

Steve Coogan plays retail mogul Sir Richard McCreadie, his latest collaboration with director Michael Winterbottom (24 Hour Party People, The Trip).

Isla Fisher (Nocturnal Animals) takes the role of his wife and the recipient of a staggering £1.2 billion dividend, made possible by her husband's creative offshore accounting.

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Sophie Cookson (The Trial of Christine Keeler) appear as younger members of the McCreadie dynasty.

David Mitchell channels a similar persona to that which he mastered on the likes of Peep Show and Back, playing another self-loathing, awkward character (no doubt to great effect).

Over the course of the film, he interviews figures from Richard McCreadie's past, gathering material for an upcoming biography he is writing.

Other familiar faces in the cast are Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter), Sarah Solemani (Bridget Jones's Baby), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who) and Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing).

When is Greed in UK cinemas?

Greed is set to land in UK cinemas on Friday 21st February 2020.

Is there a trailer for Greed?

Yes – you can watch it below...