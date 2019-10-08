What is The Trip about?

The plot of the original series saw Coogan, playing himself in a fictional situation, take a role reviewing restaurants in the north of England for The Observer. His main motivation for the titular trip is to impress girlfriend Mischa, who promptly leaves him. Friend and comedy colleague Rob Brydon steps in to accompany Coogan on the trip, with his jollity offsetting Coogan’s sulking.

How many series of The Trip are there?

There are currently three series of The Trip, with a fourth on the way.

Following the original 2010 series, in which the pair tour restaurants in the north of England, the second was released in 2014 and is called The Trip to Italy, the third series, from 2016, is called The Trip to Spain.

A fourth series, The Trip to Greece, began filming in June of 2019.

How many episodes of The Trip are there?

In total, there are 18 episodes of The Trip.

Where is The Trip filmed?

The original series of The Trip saw Coogan accepting a fictional commission from The Observer and touring restaurants in northern England. Shooting locations included the Ribble Valley, Cumbria, Cartmel, Nidderdale and Hetton.

The Trip to Italy included visits to Rome, Capri, Camogli and other locations.

In The Trip to Spain the pair take in the Basque Country, the Pyrenees and Guadalajara, among other locations.

Who directed The Trip?

The Trip was directed by Michael Winterbottom, whose other work includes 24 Hour Party People, A Cock and Bull Story, also starring Coogan and Brydon, and Russell Brand’s political documentary The Emperor’s New Clothes.

When did The Trip start?

The first series aired on BBC Two in 2010. It was also edited into a feature film which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Is there a trailer for The Trip?

Yes, watch the trailer for series three below.