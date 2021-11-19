After a troubled production cycle delayed by a serious on-set injury and a subsequent global pandemic, Cowboy Bebop has finally made its way to Netflix, with many subscribers starting their binge watch sessions this weekend.

The show is inspired by a critically acclaimed anime series of the same name, with longtime fans being understandably concerned over whether this version would do it justice.

Alas, many have argued it is yet another live-action anime translation that misses the mark, with our Cowboy Bebop review describing the show as a “pale imitation” of its source material. Yikes.

However, the show does have its defenders and is sure to capture the imagination of viewers, particularly those unfamiliar with the original and thus not prone to drawing comparisons.

With that in mind, more than a few Netflix subscribers will be left wondering if or when they can expect Cowboy Bebop season two – read on for everything we know so far.

Cowboy Bebop season 2: Will the anime adaptation return?

Netflix is yet to announce whether Cowboy Bebop will return for season two, with the streamer likely to be monitoring its viewership very closely over the coming weeks and months.

The show carries a particularly large price tag due to two lengthy delays to production, the first being caused by a serious knee injury suffered by star John Cho, and the second a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Therefore, it may need to perform above average in order to justify investment in a second season, but that’s quite possible given its high-concept premise and popular leading man.

Head writer Christopher Yost told Vanity Fair that the team behind the remake has “a lot more stories to tell”, so rest assured they would be back if given the opportunity.

“It’s always going to be impossible from my point of view to not be thinking about [a second season],” showrunner André Nemec added. “So we’ll get through season one and then, if there’s a season two, [I’m] just noodling on what the possibilities could be.”

Cowboy Bebop season 2 cast

If Cowboy Bebop were to score a second season renewal, it would be safe to assume that the show’s core trio would return comprised of John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine).

Other members of the Cowboy Bebop cast who could be in line to return include Alex Hassell (The Boys) as the gang’s arch-nemesis Vicious, and Elena Satine (The Gifted) as the enigmatic femme fatale, Julia.

The supporting cast of the first season also included Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Geoff Stults (Grace & Frankie), Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) and The Sandman’s Mason Alexander Park.

Cowboy Bebop season 2 plot: What could happen next?

If Cowboy Bebop does return for another season, it’s likely that the show would adapt more episodes and storylines from the anime series that inspired it, with head writer Christopher Yost having several in mind already.

“Across the lore of Bebop, there are certain episodes and stories that are just slam dunk, no-brainers to tell. And I would certainly love to tell more of them,” he told Vanity Fair.

That said, the show hasn’t been afraid top forge its own path in some respects, so fans should brace themselves for a few more deviations here and there that could result in alterations to where our bounty hunters end up.

Is there a Cowboy Bebop season 2 trailer?

Nope. The show hasn’t even been renewed for a second season yet, so don’t expect a trailer anytime soon.

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.