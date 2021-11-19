Meet the cast of Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s anime adaptation

Netflix’s long awaited live-action version of Cowboy Bebop is finally here, putting fan-favourite actor John Cho centre-stage as he takes on the iconic role of Spike Spiegel.

Advertisement

Previous attempts at anime adaptations by Western studios have ended disastrously, so it’s understandable that there’s been a bit of apprehension towards this latest effort.

Alas, as our Cowboy Bebop review explains, there are definitely some issues with this show, so it remains to be seen whether Cho’s natural charisma will be enough to bag it a second season.

Still, sci-fi fans drawn in by its fun premise and larger than life characters may find some fun here; if you’re on the fence about watching, our spoiler-free character breakdown below might help with your decision.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Cowboy Bebop cast.

John Cho plays Spike Spiegel

Netflix

Who is Spike Spiegel? Spike is a bounty hunter who makes a living, along with the rest of the Bebop crew, by tracking down criminals and cashing in the reward. The work has seen him create several enemies, most notably his arch-nemesis, Vicious. Luckily, he’s good in a fight.

What else has John Cho been in? Cho rose to prominence with comedic roles in the American Pie and Harold and Kumar movies. He went on to blockbuster roles in 2009’s Star Trek and its two sequels, while he found further success in the lead of high-concept thriller Searching. On the small screen, he is known for FlashForward, Sleepy Hollow and The Exorcist.

Mustafa Shakir plays Jet Black

Netflix

Who is Jet Black? Jet Black is the captain of the Bebop and a close ally to Spike, having worked alongside him for some time. On one such mission, he lost his arm and has since replaced it with a high-tech prosthetic.

What else has Mustafa Shakir been in? Shakir played the villainous Bushmaster in Marvel’s Luke Cage, also on Netflix, while he has made other appearances in The Deuce, American Gods and Jett.

Daniella Pineda plays Faye Valentine

Netflix

Who is Faye Valentine? Valentine is a fellow bounty hunter who Spike and Jet encounter, when she is awoken from suspended animation after 54 years. She is running from debts owed to dangerous individuals from her reckless gambling habit, so she could bring yet more trouble their way.

What else has Daniella Pineda been in? Pineda broke out in the cast of Vampire Diaries spin-off The Originals, later securing roles in Anna Friel drama American Odyssey and Netflix’s What/If. She also appeared in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will reprise her role in its upcoming sequel, Dominion.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Elena Satine plays Julia

Netflix

Who is Julia? Julia is a cunning and deadly woman who both Spike and Vicious pine for.

What else has Elena Satine been in? Satine has appeared in several high-profile television shows including Revenge, Twin Peaks and 24: Legacy. She has also had several comic book roles, playing Mera in Smallville, Lorelei in Agents of SHIELD, and Dreamer in X-Men spin-off The Gifted.

Alex Hassell plays Vicious

Netflix

Who is Vicious? Vicious is Spike’s arch-nemesis. Once upon a time, the two worked closely together, but an epic falling out turned them into bitter rivals, with Vicious aligning himself with the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate.

What else has Alex Hassell been in? Hassell has appeared in several British television shows including Miranda, Silent Witness and Grantchester. He has gained international attention for his roles in anthology drama Genius and Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, where he played corrupt “supe”, Translucent. He will next be seen in Joel Coen’s hotly anticipated drama The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Tamara Tunie plays Ana

Netflix

Who is Ana? Ana owns an underground jazz club frequented by Spike, to whom she has become a mother figure.

What else has Tamara Tunie been in? Tunie played Dr Melinda Warner in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, appearing across numerous seasons of the procedural drama. Her other recent projects include Blue Bloods, Better Call Saul and Black Earth Rising.

Mason Alexander Park plays Gren

Netflix

Who is Gren? Gren is a musician who performs at Ana’s club and works closely with her to keep the lights on.

What else has Mason Alexander Park been in? Park has performed in several stage productions, and will soon be seen as Desire in Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman.

Geoff Stults plays Chalmers

Phillip Faraone/Netflix

Who is Chalmers? Chalmers was formally partnered up with Jet, but the two drifted apart when he decided to join up with the Intra Solar System Police (or ISSP).

What else has Geoff Stults been in? Stults has had major roles in several American dramas including 7th Heaven, The Finder, and Grace and Frankie. In 2018, he appeared opposite Chris Hemsworth in the action film 12 Strong.

Rachel House plays Mao

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney

Who is Mao? Mao is a formidable crime boss and head of the White Tigers family.

What else has Rachel House been in? House is known for her collaborations with Taika Waititi, having appeared in Eagle vs Shark, Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok, where she plays The Grandmaster’s right-hand woman, Topaz. On the small screen, she featured in hard-hitting Netflix drama Stateless, which also featured Yvonne Strahovski and Cate Blanchett.

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.