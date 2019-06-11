Here’s everything you need to know…

When is What/If released on Netflix?

All ten episodes of What/If season one will land on Netflix on Friday 24th May.

What is What/If about?

What/If explores the ripple effects of “what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things”. Each season deals with a different morality tale and hinges on “the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life”.

The first season follows a benefactor who serves up a “lucrative, but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds” who are tempted into unspeakable acts with the promise of financial gain.

Who is in the cast of What/If?

In her first major recurring role in a TV series, Bridget Jones star Renée Zellweger will lead the cast as mysterious benefactor Anne.

Jane Levy (Castle Rock) and Blake Jenner (Glee), pictured above, will play cash-strapped newlyweds Lisa and Sean.

The supporting cast also includes Daniella Pineda (The Vampire Diaries), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Tyler Ross (The Killing), Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters), Samantha Marie Ware (Glee), Keith Powers (Famous in Love), Juan Castano (The OA) and John Clarence Stewart (Luke Cage).

Who wrote What/If?

What/If is written by Revenge creator Mike Kelley, whose credits also include One Tree Hill, The OC and Swingtown.

Is there a trailer for What/If?

Netflix released a first-look teaser, which gives a sense of the mysterious tone of the series and shows Zellweger’s mysterious character Anne asking: “What if I made you an offer too extraordinary to refuse? For anything, and anyone, to be yours for the taking. The players are all arranged. What would you risk for a chance to have it all?”

