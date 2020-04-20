When is Better Call Saul season 6 released on Netflix?

The more Better Call Saul has developed, the closer it has tied into the storyline of its big brother Breaking Bad, the more it has felt like masterpiece.

Vince Gilligan’s prequel spin-off is a triumph in its own right, and it will return for one last spin next year as the events of the series catch up to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s misadventures.

Nerve-shredding tension in the final few episodes of season 5 has set up an insane final run of the show with a host of big storylines already clear on the horizon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Better Call Saul season six…

Better Call Saul season 6 release date

Better Call Saul season six is expected to launch in 2021.

It would have been expected to launch at the start of the year, but filming has been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning the show is unlikely to return until mid-2021 at the earliest.

Better Call Saul season 6 trailer

Unfortunately there’s no sign of a teaser yet, and unfortunately there won’t be for a while! The first trailer for season five didn’t emerge until a few weeks prior to the premiere’s air date.

Better Call Saul season 6 cancelled: Is the show ending?

More bad news… yes, season six spells the end for Better Call Saul. The show may have taken a little while to heat up – as with Breaking Bad – but it has rapidly grown into a prequel series more than worthy of a place in Gilligan’s universe.

Season six is likely to stitch itself to the beginning of Breaking Bad and potentially show us more of Saul (now in hiding as “Gene”) following the events of the original series.

What happened in Better Call Saul season 5?

Jimmy McGill is Saul Goodman.

He introduced himself to the locals, his clients-to-be, by distributing pre-paid burner phones for free, all with his number on speed dial. This leads to a surge in cases for Saul, he is a rampant success in the courthouse, all the while Kim is forced to watch on with mixed emotions.

She is torn between top client Mesa Verde and an elderly resident who refuses to move from his long-term home on their land. Kim works covertly to aid Mr Acker’s cause and ropes Jimmy into a plan to cross Mesa Verde. Jimmy goes full-Saul and blindsides Kim, embarrassing her in front of the Mesa Verde top brass.

We saw huge conflict between Jimmy and Kim, leading to a make or break moment that surprising fell in favour of the couple growing inexplicably closer… they got married, though the arrangement is to absolve Kim of having to testify against her husband if his shady dealings are brought to light.

Meanwhile, the Gus Fring versus Salamanca family war escalates to deadly levels, with Nacho earning the trust of Lalo Salamanca at the order of Gus – positioning himself right in the crossfire, a spy.

Lalo has been digging (not quite literally…) for the truth behind Gus’ dealings, though his underground superlab is yet to be completed or detected.

Mike officially became Gus’ right-hand man as tensions continue to spiral out of control, while Lalo was jailed for his involvement in dealings from season 4.

It wasn’t a long spell in a cell for the Salamanca, after being bailed out by Jimmy following a torturous, near-death journey through the wilderness with Mike saving his skin.

The season wrapped with Lalo escaping a botched assassination attempt by Gus’ ‘best men’ at his home in Mexico, and now he’s ready to rampage after deducing Nacho had a hand in assisting the armed raiders.

The action remained largely in Mexico throughout the finale, but arguably the most disturbing aspect of the episode saw Kim go ‘full Jimmy’. She is breaking bad, her inner dark side is bubbling over, Saul is rubbing off on her.

Kim brainstorms a plot to down former colleague Howard Hamlin for her and Jimmy’s gain – with the idea of setting up a fresh firm aimed at serving the poorest in society. She’s aiming for the Robin Hood mentality, essentially stealing from the rich give to the poor, but Kim has firmly planted herself in the grey area… The question over Kim’s future has shifted somewhat from ‘where is Kim after Better Call Saul?’ to ‘who does Kim become in Better Call Saul?’.

Better Call Saul season 6 spoilers

As mentioned, season six is the link between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. It is the missing puzzle piece that must be slotted into place, and that gives us clues as to where each character will end up.

Lalo Salamanca and Nacho are nowhere to be seen in Breaking Bad, and ominously, Kim Wexler falls into the same boat. The fate of these characters are likely to be explored, while we can expect to witness Saul taking up residence in his BB office, Gus and the Salamanca’s war is likely to burst into life again, and the construction of the superlab is likely to be completed.

Better Call Saul season 6 cast: Who’s returning?

Bob Odenkirk will return as Jimmy ‘Saul Goodman’ McGill, with Jonathan Banks as criminal handyman Mike Ehrmantraut. Rhea Seehorn is set to return as ambitious lawyer Kim, while Breaking Bad super-villain Gus Fring will be played once again by Giancarlo Esposito.

Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin) and Mark Margolis (Hector Salamanca) are also expected to feature along with several other familiar faces.

Will Aaron Paul or Bryan Cranston appear in Better Call Saul season 6?

It remains to be seen whether Aaron Paul or Bryan Cranston will reprise the roles of Jesse or Walt in season six.

While their appearances aren’t absolutely necessary for the story, a brief cameo by either would be the cherry on top of an already sensational cake…

Better Call Saul is available on Netflix in the UK and AMC in the US – check out what else is on with our TV Guide