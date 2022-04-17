When it does end, the sequel series will have clocked in more episodes than Breaking Bad, with the legal crime drama having reached such acclaim that many now consider it equal, if not superior to the Bryan Cranston-fronted show.

It's been a wild ride for Better Call Saul across its initial 5 seasons and the show is finally set to come to a close this year with season 6, the first two episodes of which are now available on Netflix .

However fans don't just have the climaxes of Jimmy, Kim and Mike's storylines to look forward to - it's now been confirmed that Walt and Jesse will be popping by to guest star in the final season too.

With all the key players also set to return, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Better Call Saul season 6.

Better Call Saul cast: Who's returning for the final season?

Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman? While Jimmy may not be going by the name Saul Goodman full time, after 5 seasons of truth-twisting he's essentially there. As he straddles his life between the law and the mob, the upstanding and the devious, we all know how his story ends, making its unfolding, and all the twists and turns yet to come, all the more tragic.

Where have I seen Bob Odenkirk before? Until recently Odenkirk was best known for his comedy, including the hit sketch show Mr Show with Bob and David. Since appearing in Breaking Bad he's appeared in more dramatic roles, including in Steven Spielberg's The Post, Little Women and as the lead role in action thriller Nobody.

Rhea Seehorn plays Kim Wexler

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul Courtesy of Netflix

Who is Kim Wexler? Heading into season 6 Kim is now Jimmy's wife, and despite warnings from Howard appears to be increasingly on board with his behaviour and dealings. Kim's fate has been in question throughout the series due to her being one of the few characters not to appear in Breaking Bad - exactly how her story unfolds is yet to be seen.

Where have I seen Rhea Seehorn before? Seehorn is perhaps best known for her role as Kim, but has also appeared in series such as Whitney, Franklin & Bash and Veep.

Jonathan Banks plays Mike Ehrmantraut

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut Netflix

Who is Mike Ehrmantraut? When we last saw Marine Veteran and sometime detective/enforcer Mike he was helping with an attempted hit on Lalo Salamanca at the end of season 5. Showrunner Peter Gould recently teased to Entertainment Weekly that "Mike goes as dark as it is possible for Mike Ehrmantraut to go", which given his history on both Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, should really be something to see.

Where have I seen Jonathan Banks before? As well as appearing as Mike in both Breaking Bad and its sequel film El Camino, Banks is also known for his roles in Community and F is For Family. He has also appeared in films including Incredibles 2, Horrible Bosses 2 and Mudbound.

Patrick Fabian plays Howard Hamlin

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin Getty Images (MP)

Who is Howard Hamlin? Howard gave Kim a warning at the end of season 5 that she should stop following Jimmy's lead - in response, she seems to be planning to sabotage him. Exactly how this plays out, remains to be seen.

Where have I seen Patrick Fabian before? Fabian has had a long TV career, including appearances on Desperate Housewives, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Lucifer.

Michael Mando plays Nacho Varga

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga Netflix

Who is Nacho Varga? We can only assume that Nacho now has a target on his back, having opened the gate for the assassins to get to Lalo. The Salamancas are not people you want to mess with, and with Nacho not having appeared in Breaking Bad, we're not sure how he will fare in this final season...

Where have I seen Michael Mando before? Mando had a recurring role on Canadian sci-fi series Orphan Black and has appeared in films including Elysium and Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which he played Mac Gargan AKA The Scorpion.

Giancarlo Esposito plays Gustavo 'Gus' Fring

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring Netflix

Who is Gustavo 'Gus' Fring? Gus ordered the hit on Lalo at the end of season 5, but with that having gone awry he'll likely have to rethink he's plans for ultimate dominance with his drug empire. Cold, calculating and brutal, Gus is not someone you want to mess with.

Where have I seen Giancarlo Esposito before? Esposito's TV roles include appearances in Dear White People, The Boys as Stan Edgar, and The Mandalorian as Moff Gideon. Meanwhile, his film credits including 2016's The Jungle Book and Bong Joon-ho's Okja.

Tony Dalton plays Lalo Salamanca

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca Netflix

Who is Lalo Salamanca? Lalo arrived on the scene during Better Call Saul season 4, and is one of Hector Salamanca's nephews. He's often hard to read but can be truly vicious and is likely to be out for vengeance following the end of season 5.

Where have I seen Tony Dalton before? Marvel fans will likely know Dalton from his appearance as Jack Duquesne in last year's Hawkeye series. He also had a recurring role on Netflix series Sense8.

Bryan Cranston plays Walter White

Bryan Cranston as Walter White in Breaking Bad Ursula Coyote/AMC

Who is Walter White? Heisenberg himself, meth cook and former science teacher Walt went out in a blaze of glory at the end of Breaking Bad. However, we now know that he'll be making a guest appearance in season 6, so it seems that we'll be picking back up with him earlier in the timeline for Better Call Saul.

Where have I seen Bryan Cranston before? Cranston has had a long and storied career, including headlining Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad, and appearing in hit films such as Godzilla, Argo, Kung Fu Panda 3 and Isle of Dogs. He also currently stars in the Showtime legal drama series Your Honour.

Aaron Paul plays Jesse Pinkman

Aaron Paul as Jesse in Breaking Bad AMC

Who is Jesse Pinkman? Troubled crystal meth cook Jesse may have got himself out of trouble in El Camino, but we don't yet know where we'll pick up with him in the timeline for his guest appearance in Better Call Saul. Judging by a first look picture which was released, it would seem that we'll meet him during the Breaking Bad years, when he was still in league with Walt.

Where have I seen Aaron Paul before? Outside of the Breaking Bad universe, Paul is perhaps best known for his roles in Bojack Horseman as Todd and Westworld as Caleb. He also had a voice cameo as a petulant gamer in Black Mirror, and stars in upcoming sci-fi film Dual alongside Karen Gillan.

New episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 drop weekly on Tuesdays on Netflix in the UK.

