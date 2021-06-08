Nobody release date: Latest information about the new action film starring Bob Odenkirk

We’re used to seeing Bob Odenkirk star as shady lawyer Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill) on Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad – but the actor and comedian is taking on a rather more action-heavy role for his latest project.

Advertisement

Odenkirk leads the cast of Nobody, the brand new action flick from Hardcore Henry director Ilya Naishuller, which tells of a man who becomes embroiled in a bitter feud with a vengeful drug lord after protecting a young woman from being assaulted.

The film is coming to cinemas very soon – read on for everything you need to know.

Nobody release date

The film is released in cinemas on Wednesday 9th June 2021 – later than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nobody plot

The film centres on Hutch Mansell – a seemingly normal man who once pledged never to commit a violent act – as he finds himself drawn into a highly dangerous battle with a mysterious Russian drug lord, slowly revealing more about his own hidden past.

The official synopsis provided by Universal reads: “Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.

“When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away.

“The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills.

“In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.”

Nobody cast

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is very much the main man in the film, starring as lead character Hutch Mansell – and there’s some high profile actors lending him support, including Wonder Woman star Connie Nielsen as his wife Becca and McMafia’s Aleksei Serebryakov as Russian drug lord Yulian Kuznetsov.

The cast also includes Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s retired FBI agent father, Wu-Tang Clan star RZA as his half-brother, and Total Recall’s Michael Ironside as his father-in-law.

Young stars Gage Munroe (The Shack) and Paisley Cadorath play Hutch’s two children, and the cast is rounded out by Billy MacLellan (The Silence), Colin Salmon (Tomorrow Never Dies), Araya Mengesha (Nurse.Fighter.Boy), Aleksandr Pal (Fidelity), J. P. Manoux (Aaron Stone) and Daniel Bernhardt (Logan).

Advertisement

Nobody trailer

You can catch a first glimpse of the film by watching the below trailer – which features some mesmerising action scenes and a hint at Hutch’s past.