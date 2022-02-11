As was the case with the show's predecessor Breaking Bad, the final season of the prequel will be divided into two stretches, comprising 13 episodes in total.

The release date for the final run of Better Call Saul has been revealed – and star Bob Odenkirk has teased that it's set to be the "best season of all".

In the UK and Ireland, the episodes will air on Netflix one day after the American premiere, beginning here with a double-header on Tuesday 19th April.

Episodes will then be released weekly for the next five weeks before a mid-season break, with the last batch of six episodes beginning on Tuesday 12th July.

Writing on Twitter, Odenkirk added that the concluding run would be "a whopper" while in a separate tweet he revealed that filming on the series had now finished.

"Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting 'Better Call Saul' in Albuquerque, NM," he wrote, alongside a selfie of himself with co-star Rhea Seehorn.

"It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it."

Meanwhile, in a statement, showrunner Peter Gould said: "In my eyes, this is our most ambitious, surprising and, yes, heartbreaking season.

"Even under incredibly challenging circumstances, the whole Saul team – writers, cast, producers, directors and crew – have outdone themselves. I couldn't be more excited to share what we've accomplished together."

The news of the release follows a cryptic teaser that was issued earlier this week, which showed antagonists the Salamanca twins passing through a crime scene.

An official synopsis for the series reads: "The final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

"From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene (Jimmy's post-Breaking Bad identity, hiding away managing a Cinnabon) as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis.

"Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes."

Production on the series had to be paused last summer after Odenkirk suffered a small heart attack on set, but the star made a full recovery and was able to return a few weeks later.

Better Call Saul season six begins on Netflix on Tuesday 19th April 2022. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream now.