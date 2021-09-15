Big Mouth season 5: Release date rumours, cast for Netflix comedy series
Bigmouth strikes again! The Smiths knew it all along…
Nick Kroll & co. have made it to season five, and hopefully we see Nick finally growing into his watermelon of a head…
Netflix signed a three-season deal way back when the third batch aired, doubling the output to at least six seasons.
So strap in for another season of adolescence with these digital caricatures, coming back soon to the streaming giant.
Big Mouth season 5 release date rumours
The streaming giant has loyally provided fans with a new series per year since it’s 2017 birth, though the pandemic may scupper the perfect run as we are yet to hear of a firm release date.
We deduce that a cartoon like Big Mouth doesn’t require cast to be filmed in close quarters, so we bet we’ll see season five arrive before the end of 2021.
Big Mouth cast
Thankfully, we didn’t have to stomach a teary death of a character in season four, so we expect to see all the main cast in season five. We hope they add some guest stars to spice things up a bit. For now, the main case includes:
- Nick Birch (along with Maury, Coach Steve, Lola and Rick) played by Nick Kroll
- Andrew Glouberman (and Grandpa Andrew) played by John Mulaney
- Jessi Glaser played by Jessi Klein
- Jay B (along with Socrates and Guy B) played by Jason Mantzoukas
- Missy played by Ayo Edebiri
- Devon played by Jak Knight
- Connie (along with Diane, Bath Mat, Ghost of Elizabeth Taylor, Ghost of Whiney Houston) played by Maya Rudolph
- Matthew played by Andrew Rannells.
Big Mouth season 5 trailer
Sadly no trailer just yet, but we’ll updating this page as soon as we can with one.
What will happen in Big Mouth season 5?
Though the sky’s the limit with an animated series like Big Mouth, it’s kept relatively grounded as the main characters are in year eight at Bridgeton Middle School in Westchester Country.
Romances between Jessi & Nick, Jay & Lola and Missy & Devon have been the main drivers of the overall plot. We wonder how their relationships will progress or regress as they inch closer to end of middle school.
Matthew recently came out as gay, something his mum found difficult to accept. Season five will no doubt continue to explore that sensitive theme.
And who’s to say we won’t encounter a new hormonal monster in the mix?
We’ve already got Maury with the heart-shaped head complete with apple stalk antenna and Connie who wears her clogs on her head rather than on her hooves – who knows where we could go next?
We’ll keep this page up to date with any snippets of season five we get.