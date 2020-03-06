Modern Love season 2: When’s it released on Amazon Prime Video? What’s going to happen?

There’s been film and tv series based on comic books, toys and even board games, but Modern Love managed to make a surprisingly heartfelt and emotional adaptation of the famous New York Times column of the same name. You might not want to pack away the tissue box just yet, however – Amazon has confirmed that the show will be back for another season of love, laughs and tragedy.

Here’s everything we know about Modern Love season two.

When is the Modern Love season two release date?

A second dose of Modern Love will arrive in 2020 – probably around the same October release date of season one.

You can never have 2 much love! We’ll be back for a second season with all-new #ModernLove stories! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FpGJsDkdaj — Modern Love (@modernlovetv) October 24, 2019

Who is in the cast for Modern Love season two?

No cast members have been announced yet, but expect some serious star power – after all, season one attracted the likes of Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel and Andrew Scott.

Amazon Prime Video

What could Modern Love season two be about?

Modern Love is an anthology series, so will not be picking up any storylines from season one – but we can expect similar tales of love, loss and heartbreak.

No plotlines for Modern Love season 2 are known yet, but they will, of course, be based on articles in the popular New York Times column – and there is certainly no lack of choice.

A statement from the series’ writer, director and executive producer John Carney suggests that the show will branch out from New York to feature different cities and potentially even different countries in the sophomore season.

Carney said: “Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless.

“Subsequent seasons can really branch out and dig deep into what it means to love in this complicated world. It’s incredible news for everyone involved in the series, and we are dizzy with possibilities moving forward.”

How can I watch Modern Love?

Season two of Modern Love will be available to stream worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Modern Love season one is available to watch on Amazon now.

Is there a trailer for Modern Love season two?

Not yet – but here’s the trailer for season one to tide you over: