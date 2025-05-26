Featuring interviews from those closest to the killings and new testimonies, Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is available to watch on Netflix now.

Read on to learn more about the case.

What were the Tylenol murders?

Tylenol pills. Netflix

In 1982, a spate of deaths resulting from drug tampering took place in the Chicago metropolitan area.

The only common factor between the victims was that they had consumed Tylenol capsules that were laced with lethal doses of potassium cyanide, sending a panic across the country and one of the largest criminal investigations in US history.

The first case was 12-year-old Mary Kellerman, who was hospitalised after taking a Tylenol tablet to soothe her sore throat. Within a few hours, she died.

The following day, another six people consumed the contaminated product - Adam Janus (27), Stanley Janus (25), Theresa Janus (20), Mary McFarland (31), Paula Prince (35) and Mary Reiner (27) - who all subsequently died.

In the aftermath, all Tylenol products were pulled from shop shelves and pharmacies, and were sent off for integrity testing and the manufacturer issued a nationwide recall.

Tylenol's manufacturer Johnson & Johnson was praised for its response to the case, agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum to the families of the victims.

Robert Kniffin, a spokesman for Johnson & Johnson, said at the time: "Though there is no way we could have anticipated a criminal tampering with our product or prevented it, we wanted to do something for the families and finally get this tragic event behind us."

Has anyone been convicted for the murders?

As of 2025, no one has been charged or convicted of the poisonings.

Who was James William Lewis?

James William Lewis, who hailed from New York, claimed responsibility for the poisonings and demanded $1 million from Johnson & Johnson.

However, Lewis was in fact not responsible and was convicted for extortion.

Lewis died at 76 years old in 2023, with his cause of death "not suspicious".

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.