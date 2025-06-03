The new season will see the team face a host of new challenges, with Ayo Edebiri's Sydney in particular facing a crossroads as she has a major decision to make regarding her future at Carmy's restaurant.

Having directed season 3's Napkins episode, Edebiri is also set to co-write a season 4 episode alongside co-star Lionel Boyce, with plot details being kept under wraps for now.

But when will The Bear season 4 be coming to our screens? Read on to find out.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in The Bear season 3 FX/Disney Plus

It's been confirmed that the fourth season of The Bear will land on Disney Plus in the UK on Thursday 26th June.

Like its previous season, it's being released at the same time as the US, where it will premiere on Hulu with all episodes dropping at once on Wednesday 25th June.

How many episodes are there in The Bear season 4?

There will be 10 episodes of The Bear season 4.

The season follows suit with its second and third seasons, which each boasted 10 episodes.

Who stars in The Bear season 4?

The Bear. FX/Disney Plus

It wouldn't be a season of The Bear without the beloved leads that have seen us through the series thus far, including Jeremy Allen White's Carmy. Although Sydney's fate at the restaurant remained up in the air at the end of season 3, Ayo Edebiri will be returning to the show for more.

We can also anticipate all of the usual faces to return and after the release of the trailer, we can also spy Jamie Lee Curtis returning as Carmy's mother Donna.

The confirmed cast list for The Bear season 4 is as follows:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen aka 'Carmy'

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as 'Richie'

Abby Elliott as Natalie aka 'Sugar'

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Matty Matheson as Neil

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy

Molly Gordon as Claire

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

What will happen in The Bear season 4?

As for where things will pick up in season 4, the third season did leave on quite the cliffhanger as it promised "to be continued". So, we can anticipate that much of the focus will be on the highs and lows of the restaurant business, as well as interpersonal problems within the team and Sydney's decision about her future there.

The official synopsis for season 4 says: "With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

Is there a trailer for The Bear season 4?

Yes! The trailer for The Bear season 4 can be found below.

